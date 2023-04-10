Oral Care Market Revenue to Cross US$ 68.0 Billion, Globally by 2032 | CAGR of 6.9%

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral care market size is projected to surpass around US$ 68.0 billion by 2032 from US$ 35.5 billion in 2022, and it is poised to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. Oral care is the practice of taking care of your mouth, teeth, and gums to prevent dental problems. It includes flossing once a day, brushing your teeth twice a day, using mouthwash, and visiting your dentist regularly. Factors such as increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, the rising prevalence of dental diseases, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaway:

Additionally, the growing geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and availability of advanced products are also expected to drive market growth. However, the high cost of oral care products, lack of awareness about oral care in developing and underdeveloped countries, and stringent regulatory environment are likely to impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Oral Care Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global oral care market. Some of these factors include:

Product Innovation: Companies in the oral care industry are investing majorly in research and development to launch innovative products that meet the required changing needs of consumers. This includes products that provide improved whitening, improved breath freshening, good teeth and gum protection, and more. The introduction of innovative products helps to increase the market share of companies and boost the growth of the global oral care market.

Companies in the oral care industry are investing majorly in research and development to launch innovative products that meet the required changing needs of consumers. This includes products that provide improved whitening, improved breath freshening, good teeth and gum protection, and more. The introduction of innovative products helps to increase the market share of companies and boost the growth of the global oral care market. Increasing Health Awareness: Oral health awareness among people is improving day by day. This is because of various promotional activities followed by dental associations and government initiatives to introduce oral health. This increasing awareness is famous for influencing people to use oral care products regularly to maintain good oral hygiene, which is driving the growth of the global oral care market.

Oral health awareness among people is improving day by day. This is because of various promotional activities followed by dental associations and government initiatives to introduce oral health. This increasing awareness is famous for influencing people to use oral care products regularly to maintain good oral hygiene, which is driving the growth of the global oral care market. Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products : More people are becoming highly conscious about their health and prefer natural ingredients in their daily food products. This has led to an increase in the demand for natural and organic oral care products in the market. Companies are responding to this demand by introducing products with natural ingredients, which is driving the growth of the global oral care market.

: More people are becoming highly conscious about their health and prefer natural ingredients in their daily food products. This has led to an increase in the demand for natural and organic oral care products in the market. Companies are responding to this demand by introducing products with natural ingredients, which is driving the growth of the global oral care market. Growing E-commerce: The increasing popularity of online shopping and the increasing number of online stores have made it easier for consumers to purchase oral care products

Top Trends in the Global oral care Market

Major consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for natural and organic oral care products that are basically free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. This has led to a surge in demand for organic and natural oral care products, such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental floss. Smart and connected oral care products are gaining popularity due to their ability to monitor and track oral health. Some cordless oral irrigators also include new air-pressured water flossing technology that reduces water refills and provides greater convenience for consumers. These products can be used to detect plaque and provide feedback on brushing techniques.

Regional Analysis

By regional analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global oral care market due to the increasing disposable income of people in the region. The increasing demand for personal care products is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for organic products and the increasing preference for ayurvedic products is expected to boost the market growth in the region. North America region dominated the second largest share of the global oral care market. This region is anticipated to dominate the market through the forecast period due to the high level of awareness among consumers about oral health and related problems. The presence of good healthcare infrastructure and high government support for oral health products are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 35.5 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 68.0 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 6.9% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 43.0% North America Revenue Share 25.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global oral care market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing number of dental conditions like mouth cancer, bad breath, decay, and tooth loss that have increased in frequency. This has led to an increased demand for dental care products. Additionally, the rise in the adoption of digital impressions, 3D printing, AI, and laser dentistry are all widely used technologies in dental care instruments that can increase the effectiveness of dental operations and help to support market growth.

Market Restraints

The global oral care market is restrained by various factors, such as the High cost of oral care products, such as toothpaste, brushes, and other dental accessories, which is a major restraint to the global oral care market. Another factor is the limited availability of oral care products in rural areas due to a lack of infrastructure, and lack of awareness regarding the importance of oral health and hygiene is a major restraint to the global oral care market. At last, unacceptable government regulations, such as restrictions on the sale of some oral care products, are restraining the global oral care market.

Market Opportunities

Due to the high awareness of oral care conditions among consumers, many people choose to use clinically approved and doctor-recommended oral health products over random market products. With the increase in oral healthcare product costs, including the rising use of OTC mouthwashes and oral antiseptics, many consumers have taken preventive measures. This has led to an increase in the opportunity regarding oral care products during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Global Oral Care Market

By Product Insight

The global oral care market is majorly segmented by product types, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwashes, and others. From the above product types toothbrush segment accounts for the largest share of the market. The second largest shareholders are toothpaste, mouthwash, and other oral care products. Toothbrush segments are available in different shapes and sizes and are designed to be suitable for different oral care personal needs. The segment mouthwash is a liquid solution used to reduce bad breath, plaque, and tooth decay. Other oral care products such as dental floss, interdental brushes, tongue cleaners, and oral irrigators.

By Application Insight

The global oral care market is segmented as per application analysis, such as household applications and commercial applications. Household oral care applications are used for daily oral hygiene and include products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, mouthwash, and interdental products. These products are basically used for home use. Another segment is commercial oral care applications which are used in professional dental settings and include Products such as professional toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, and interdental products. These products are mainly used by dentists and hygienists to provide professional oral care services to patients.

By Distribution Channel Insight

The global oral care market by distribution channel is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online, and others. By considering the above segments, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is the largest distribution channel for the oral care market. They basically held a wide range of products from different brands, allowing consumers to compare prices and product features. The online segment has become increasingly popular in recent years due to it provides consumers with convenience, a wide range of products, and competitive prices. The last other segment includes pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retail outlets. These outlets typically stock a limited range of oral care products and are generally used as an alternative to hypermarkets/supermarkets or online stores.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Others

By Application

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fresh LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Unilever PLC

DABUR INDIA LTD.

ULTRADENT PRODUCTS

Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Global Oral Care Market

Colgate partnered up with Shopee in April 2022 to launch an electric toothbrush. Shopee is a leading online marketplace in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. According to the company, the Product offers four cleaning modes: sparkle, shine, gum care, and night spa. The Product is available only online in five countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Proctor and Gamble's Oral B brand launched the Oral B IO line of brushes in January 2022. According to the company, the iO4 & iO5 electric toothbrushes are for deep cleaning and include a linear magnetic drive, bimodal innovative pressure sensor, redesigned brush heads, and a bi-modal magnetic drive.

The January 2021 deal was signed by the Dental Care Alliance (DCA), the largest dental support organization (DSO) in America with over 330 member practices across 20 states, and BIOLASE Inc. to expand laser adoption and offer hands-on training programs for targeted regions.

In April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited(India) and Hindustan Unilever Limited(HUL) were merged. HUL is accounted for distributing products of GSK Consumer Healthcare to India, including Sensodyne (its leading oral healthcare product).

Crest, an American toothpaste brand owned by P&G, launched Crest Densify in March 2022 to prolong the life of teeth. It actively rebuilds its density by re-mineralizing the enamel.

In September 2021, The prominent player GlaxoSmithKline plc, UK, announced Drs. BEST Green Clean Toothbrush The first carbon-neutral toothbrush made with renewable cellulose.

