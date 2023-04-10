WW International, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Sequence

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Weekend Health, Inc., d/b/a Sequence, a subscription telehealth platform offering access to healthcare providers specializing in chronic weight management. Sequence seamlessly integrates the patient and clinician experience for medication management and related clinical care while providing high-touch support in navigating the insurance approval process.



“WeightWatchers is at a pivotal point where we can build new capabilities that expand our market, reinforced by our foundational strengths,” said Sima Sistani, CEO of WeightWatchers. “Given the advancements in chronic weight management medications, entering into clinical interventions, for those who medically-qualify, is a natural next step for WeightWatchers. Our goal is to provide sustainable, science-backed solutions to all weight health pathways, whether medications are part of an individual’s journey or not.”

To learn more about Sequence, please visit https://www.joinsequence.com/ and to learn more about WeightWatchers’ entry into clinical weight management, please visit: https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/medical-weight-loss .

