Rackspace Technology Taps Kellie Teal-Guess as Chief Human Resources Officer and Michael Bross as Chief Legal Officer

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multi-cloud technology solutions company, today announced the appointments of Kellie Teal-Guess as Chief Human Resources Officer and Michael Bross as Chief Legal Officer.



“I am happy to welcome Michael and Kellie to the Rackspace Technology executive leadership team,” said Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “Both Kellie and Mike have more than 30 years of experience and exemplary track records in their respective fields leading high-performing teams during transformational periods. Their appointments round out my executive leadership team, as we continue to execute our company strategy and capitalize on the tremendous Multicloud market opportunity.”

Teal-Guess brings over 30 years of experience in Global Human Resources with a strong background in Strategy, M&A Integration, Talent Management, Organizational Design, Change Management, and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS).

Teal-Guess most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Cynosure, a medical device company located in Boston, and before that, as EVP, Chief People Officer at CyrusOne. In both roles, she led Global Human Resources and internal Real Estate. Before CyrusOne, Teal-Guess was with ProQuest LLC for four years. Prior to that, she was with Dell Corporation for over nine years as the Executive Director, Human Resources, supporting more than 18,000 employees in its global Services Delivery group.

Teal-Guess holds an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at San Antonio and an M.P.A. and B.A. from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“I look forward to helping drive talent acquisition and assessment, global workforce strategy, and employee satisfaction at Rackspace. The Racker culture is a differentiator for the company. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to further that culture and be a best place to work globally,” said Teal-Guess.

Bross has been an employee with Rackspace Technology for 16 years and has been serving as the interim Rackspace Technology Chief Legal Officer. Bross came to Rackspace as part of its acquisition of Datapipe in 2017 as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Before Rackspace, Bross served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Datapipe for over ten years. Before Datapipe, Bross was the founder and Managing Partner of Bross Cummings Pereira & Moore, a full-service law firm representing high-tech, telecommunications, and public-sector corporate clients.

Bross obtained his Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Washington University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing and management information systems from Syracuse University.

“As a long-time Racker, I’m thrilled to take on the Chief Legal Officer executive management role. Having the benefit of seeing Rackspace’s evolution, I couldn’t be more excited about the future as we transform the company. I am very passionate about Rackspace and the technology industry, and I look forward to working with Amar and the team to further the Rackspace mission and goals,” said Bross.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

