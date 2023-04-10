Vornado Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) report.



This ESG report is Vornado's fourteenth consecutive annual report which highlights the Company's industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability and provides key metrics on the Company’s ESG priorities. Key ESG achievements include:

Procured 100% renewable energy credits (RECs) for electricity directly managed by Vornado in the key markets in which we operate. These RECs include those sourced from hydroelectric, solar and wind facilities located in the States of New York and California.

Achieved a 28% reduction in overall energy consumption across our in-service office portfolio, since 2009.

Reached a 64% waste diversion rate this year across our in-service office portfolio against our 75% long-term target.

Received multiple awards recognizing our continued industry leadership in sustainability including the 12 th NAREIT Leader in the Light Award; Energy Star Partner of the Year with Sustained Excellence and Global “Sector Leader” for Diversified Office/Retail REITs in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), ranking #1 in the USA amongst peers. Overall, Vornado placed 3 rd among 112 responding listed companies within the Americas.

Continued to focus on board refreshment with the appointment of Raymond J. McGuire to the Board of Trustees.

Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado’s ESG programs, can be found on the Company's website located at www.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

