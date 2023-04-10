DANBURY, Conn., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen will launch its next reinvention with the grand reopening of the Danbury Connecticut Design Center as an Interior Design Destination on April 17, 2023.



Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President, and CEO stated, “We are celebrating our 91st year and have always focused on the concept of constant reinvention. We have developed a strong network of entrepreneurial leaders and interior designers as well as strengthened our product offerings under the umbrella of classics with a modern perspective.”

Mr. Kathwari continued, “We’ve also made major investments in our North American manufacturing which produces about 75% of our products. In addition, we’ve relocated most of our 172 Design Centers in North America, and developed a unique and efficient logistics system which enables us to deliver our products at one cost nationally. Further, we have made major investments in technology, including empowering our interior designers to work with clients by combining personal service and technology.”

The April 17th launch of the Danbury flagship location as an Interior Design Destination will include a ribbon cutting ceremony. Mr. Kathwari noted, “We are pleased to have Mayor Dean Esposito of Danbury, Connecticut and Paul Beran, Interim President of Western Connecticut State University join us together with 250 of our leaders from various areas of our North American operations.”

“We are proud to continue to celebrate our culture of consistent reinvention and plan to have similar events across our 172 Interior Design Destinations. We are excited for the next reinvention of Ethan Allen,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN​

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.