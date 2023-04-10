IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers IV Ketamine Therapy for Healing PTSD

Chicago, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago wants to point out that intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy is safe and effective for the treatment of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is a chronic and disabling condition. PTSD is common in military personnel and veterans who have witnessed or experienced a shocking, dangerous, and frightening event. While it is common for people who have experienced such events to have short-term symptoms, these will gradually go away but not for people with PTSD.

Those who have PTSD may feel scared and stressed even when they are no longer in such a situation. Some will recover after six months or longer, but some people develop chronic PTSD. Studies have shown that ketamine, an antagonist of the glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, may be an effective and rapidly acting intervention for patients with PTSD and also for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The ketamine infusion at IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago will be done in a private infusion room. During the 45-minute infusion, the patient will be lying down comfortably and will be wearing a blood pressure cuff and other regular monitors. After the infusion has started, the patient will feel a bit drowsy and will begin feeling like they are floating or free. If there is any anxiety, they will adjust the dosing. While feeling drowsy, the patient will not likely fall asleep. Patients are encourage to bring along a headphone and listen to music during the treatment session. After the infusion is completed, the patient is allowed to rest for around 30 to 45 minutes before taking an arranged ride home. The drowsiness may last for a few hours after the infusion.

The length of response to the infusion will differ with each patient but this will increase with later treatments. Patients may experience relief from their symptoms for one to two months and for as long as six months after the first series of six infusions for depression. After that, single booster infusions will be provided to control the symptoms. Those who want to know more about the ketamine center can visit their Facebook page.

That the ketamine infusions work is confirmed by the many highly positive reviews the ketamine center has been receiving. They have an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google. For instance, Shafe W. had given them a five star rating and said, “I am a changed person! This place was truly something I didn’t know I needed for fighting my depression and anxiety until I tried it. I feel renewed and have realized I no longer depend on my medicine to stabilize my mood. The staff were so diligent and caring, I felt so calm because of how well I was treated and how much they cared about my experience going well…. ”

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is a private ketamine center strategically located at 712 North Dearborn Street in Downtown Chicago. This is an advanced medical facility in River North that can offer personalized therapy in a confidential and private environment with skilled staff, registered nurses, and certified anesthesiologists onsite.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago provides effective and innovative IV treatment for anxiety, chronic pain, TRD, OCD, fibromyalgia, PTSD and more. The ketamine center’s team is headed by Dr. Bal Nandra, who trained at the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has almost 20 years of experience in a clinical setting. The team is made up of registered nurses with experience in ketamine infusion and licensed therapists and technicians who work with the patients’ primary care physician or mental health professional with the goal of ensuring continuity of care and optimizing treatment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Those who would like to get more information about IV ketamine therapy for PTSD and other related conditions can go to the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website or contact them on the telephone or by email. They can also take a look at the latest media story about the ketamine center.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Bal Nandra, M.D.

(844) 948-6337

b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com

712 N Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60654