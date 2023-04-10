Global Sales of Silicon Capacitors Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 5.3% CAGR from 2023-2031, Reaching US$ 2.6 Billion: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The silicon capacitors market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2022 and the global market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2031. According to predictions, the global market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2031. Due to miniaturized electronics and the need for thin-film transmission lines to carry large RF signals (radio frequency), demand for the silicon capacitor market is expected to grow significantly in the near future.



As silicon capacitors are capable of operating at very high frequencies, this makes them very suitable for use in circuits that operate at high speed. With a wide operating temperature range and good stability over time, they are ideally suited for medical, telecommunications, industrial, and high-reliability applications.

There have been several initiatives launched by governments around the world to promote silicon capacitors in a wide range of industries. For example, as part of the EU's Green Deal, silicon capacitors are being promoted as energy-efficient products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption.

A wide range of advanced manufacturing technologies is being employed to improve energy efficiency through the use of silicon capacitors within the Advanced Manufacturing Office of the U.S. Department of Energy.

A Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative is also being developed by the US Department of Energy to develop clean energy manufacturing technologies, such as silicon capacitors.

Key Findings of Market Report

A rise in the use of silicon capacitors for aerospace & defense applications in harsh environments can lead to growth in the market.

According to technology, the MOS capacitor segment accounted for 61.8% of the market in 2022.

Increasing market demand for silicon capacitors to manufacture medical devices will grow the market in the coming years.

With a growing number of aircraft engines and avionics increasingly relying on 3D silicon capacitors, the market is expected to prosper in the coming years.



A growing number of investments and research and development initiatives are expected to expand the market in the near future.



Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Growth Drivers

Developing energy-efficient and compact silicon capacitor solutions for use in consumer electronics is expected to grow demand for silicon capacitors in the market. The automobile and telecom sectors are becoming more interested in silicon capacitors because of the downsizing trend, which has taken hold in the market.





Silicon capacitors are used more frequently in automobiles and electronics are integrated into them, automakers have reconsidered their car designs with an eye toward space saving in the market. As a result, silicon capacitors are expected to be in greater demand.





Several countries have enacted strict eco-legislation in recent years, requiring auto manufacturers to use composite materials in the development of their vehicles. Silicon capacitors are being heavily researched, developed, and deployed by governments around the world. For example, the Department of Energy is researching and developing high-efficiency, low-power silicon capacitors for electric vehicles.





Silicon capacitors are also produced with the support of European Union research and development investments. There is also an ongoing effort by the Chinese government to develop new technologies that will improve the performance of silicon capacitors and lower the cost of these devices.





With sustainable and possibly green materials being developed and silicon capacitors being used in military and defense applications, new opportunities for silicon capacitors are expected to grow.



Global Silicon Capacitors: Regional Landscape

Several industry analysts suggest that North America is likely to lead the global market for silicon capacitors.

Approximately 16.8% of the global market share will be accounted for by the United States in 2022.

United States and Canadian consumers are increasingly relying on silicon capacitors as new telecommunications technologies develop.





With the miniaturization of electronic devices, there are new growth opportunities in the European silicon capacitors market.





The growth of advanced technologies in China and Japan is expected to lead to growth in the market.



Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Key Players

Several key players in the silicon capacitor market are acquiring, merging, or forming alliances to consolidate their market positions. Several developments have recently taken place as the market enters a competitive phase.

In March 2023, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. added a 200 mm mass production line to its silicon capacitor manufacturing facilities in France. In addition to manufacturing smartphones, telecommunication infrastructures, and implantable medical devices, this facility is used for a wide variety of other requirements as well.





added a 200 mm mass production line to its silicon capacitor manufacturing facilities in France. In addition to manufacturing smartphones, telecommunication infrastructures, and implantable medical devices, this facility is used for a wide variety of other requirements as well. In April 2022, ELOHIM, a South Korea-based silicon capacitor manufacturer, developed a high-density, ultra-small silicon capacitor that is suitable for 5G applications. This capacitor will not only be used in autonomous driving but will also be used in artificial intelligence applications.



Global Silicon Capacitors Market: Segmentation

Technology

MOS Capacitors

MIS Capacitors

Structure

Trench

Planer

Capacitance

pF

nF

μF



Chip Thickness

Up to 100 μm

100 μm to 250 μm

250 μm to 400 μm

Above 400 μm

Chip Size

0.05 to 0.50 sq.mm.

O.51 to 1 sq.mm.

1 to 2 sq.mm

Above 2 sq.mm.

Frequency

20 GHz to 40 GHz

40 GHz to 60 GHz

60 GHz to 100 GHz

Above 100 GHz

Application

Electronic Warfare

Computing Devices

Communication Equipment

LiDAR

GPS System

Others (Downhole Oil Exploration Systems, Surveillance System, Pacemakers, etc.)

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics Smartphones Tablets and PCs Others

IT& Telecommunication Servers Base Stations Others

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Industrial, Oil & Gas etc.)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

