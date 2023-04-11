With Annual Maintenance Home Water Heaters Can Last 20 to 25 Years

Lawrenceville, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrenceville, Georgia -

Anthony Wimpey Plumbing, located in Lawrenceville, Georgia recommends annual maintenance to extend the lifespan of one's home water heater. Too often, homeowners only pay attention to their water heater during a home inspection and later when the hot water stops.

Given that most water heaters only survive 8 to 12 years on average, there was a way to extend that period to 20 to 25 years. Maintenance is the key to ensuring a water heater lasts up to three times as long as the average. Well-maintained water heaters can operate properly for years, saving homeowners money and energy.

Maintaining a water heater reduces repair and replacement costs. In addition, optimally working water heaters run efficiently, using less energy and reducing energy costs compared to a poorly maintained heater.

Residential water heaters fail most often due to sediment buildup inside the tank. This sediment naturally occurs due to minerals in the water. And when it accumulates, rust and corrosion form, and that is what destroys home plumbing.

Water heaters have a protective anode rod to prevent sediment from building up. However, inside the water heater tank, the anode rod attracts corrosion. It will not adhere to the glass-lined steel tank interior.

The anode rod is known as a sacrificial anode because corrosion slowly eats it away. So, it sacrifices itself to protect the metal tank. Unfortunately, most homeowners need to learn more about anode rods and their importance in protecting water heaters from corrosion.

Understanding that the anode rod in a water heater deteriorates over time due to corrosion until it essentially dissolves is helpful. That is why replacing the water heater's anode rod is critically essential. Unfortunately, however, most of the time, anode rods fail, leading to water heater problems. These are the signs homeowners will experience when the anode rod in their water heater tank can no longer protect against sediment buildup.

These signs occur when sediment builds up inside your water heater's tank.

- Water is Rust-Colored

- Increase In Energy Consumption

- Water Heater Overheats

- Tank Makes Loud Banging Noises

- Tank Vibrates

- Growth of Bacteria

- Unpleasant Odor Coming From Tank

Drain the water from the tank and flush the water heater to remove the built-up sediment. After the sediment removal, have a plumber replace the anode rod. Doing this once a year is optimal maintenance for a water heater.

So, when a water heater shows signs of sediment building up, that is the right time to contact Anthony Wimpey Plumbing to schedule an appointment. To help prevent future water heater problems with annual flushing and changing out the anode rod. Extending the life of your water heater to 20 to 25 years is something any homeowner can do.

"Think about the maintenance services that help cars last longer. For example, Oil changes, tune-ups, and new tires add repair-free years to the life of a vehicle. The same goes for water heaters. Annual maintenance can significantly lengthen a water heater's life to more than 20 years," according to plumbing company owner Dale Wimpey.

