Farmer’s Blockchain Farmsent gets Indonesian license, to onboard millions of farmers to Web3

Jakarta, Indonesia, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmsent, the blockchain platform revolutionizing the agricultural industry, has announced its official registration in Indonesia. With a license from the Indonesian government, Farmsent is now able to provide its groundbreaking technology to farmers across the country, with the potential to reach over 30 million farmers and over 10,000 farm produce.

The platform features include bidding for farm produce through NFTs, fair future contracts that give an edge in pricing to farmers, and a user-friendly B2B marketplace, providing transparency and trust to buyers and sellers in the agricultural supply chain.

Farmsent's blockchain platform enables wholesalers to easily track and verify the origin and quality of the produce, providing transparency and trust to both buyers and farmers in the agricultural supply chain. With Farmsent, farmers can access a range of tools and features to help manage their sales cycle without the need to engage with various parties.

"We are thrilled to have received our official registration in Indonesia," said Farmsent CEO, Yog Shrusti. "This marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited to bring our technology to farmers across the country. Our platform will help farmers to export their produce to the world, getting better prices thereby improving the quality of their produce, ultimately benefiting the entire agricultural industry and consumers"

Farmsent's platform provides a marketplace for farmers to connect with buyers and sell their produce directly, cutting out intermediaries and ensuring farmers receive a fair price for their crops. The platform enables buyers to easily access information on the origin and quality of the produce, ensuring trust and transparency in the supply chain.

With bidding through NFTs, buyers can easily place bids on the produce they need, providing a fair and transparent process for all parties involved. In addition, Farmsent's fair future contracts enable farmers to sell their crops at a fixed price, ensuring they receive a fair price for their produce regardless of market fluctuations.

"Our platform is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to farmers and businesses of all levels of technological expertise," said Yog. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions to the agricultural industry, and we believe our platform will have a significant impact on farmers in Indonesia."

Farmsent's platform will provide farmers with access to a wider range of buyers, enabling them to expand their customer base and increase their revenue.

With Farmsent's platform, businesses in the agricultural industry in Indonesia can benefit from the power of blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and trust in B2B trade. This is a significant development for the agricultural industry in Indonesia, and one that is sure to have a positive impact on farmers and businesses alike.

For more information about Farmsent and its blockchain platform, please visit the company's website at www.farmsent.io.

About Farmsent

World’s First Farmers Blockchain

Farmsent is a blockchain platform for farmers and producers where they can directly supply goods to consumers. Farmsent is a decentralized platform for farmers and wholesalers. Farmers have access to a decentralized marketplace where they can sell their products to wholesalers. Farmsent takes care of the supply chain, quality assurance, payment, and more — allowing farmers to focus on what they do best: farming. www.farmsent.io