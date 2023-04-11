IMProduction (Intrinsic Multi Production) & WISe.ART Partner to Support the DREAM Team Project for the Red Cross Campaign: Human Race for Children of Ukraine

Music & Technology Webinar was held on April 5, 2023

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ILZPfbO2z8)

GENEVA – April 11, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company today announces that WISe.ART, the company’s digital asset marketplace platform, will be supporting global efforts to implement SDGs by offering four historically important NFTs, donated by the DREAM Team Project for the International Red Cross Committees campaign: Human Race for Children of Ukraine.

Apple II Schematic (Reproduction) signed by Steve Wozniak: Human Race for Children of Ukraine - "Wozniak is Ukrainian name."



Poster of Human Race For Children of Ukraine signed by Simon Phillips, Billy Sheehan, Derek Sherinian, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Jeff Scott Soto, Dino Jelusic, Edo Widiz, Indra Putra, and Once Mekel. Human Race for Children of Ukraine poster designed by Adinda Putri.



Photograph of Apple I signed by Steve Wozniak: 'Human Race for Children of Ukraine.'











Photograph of Steve Wozniak signed by Steve Wozniak: 'Human Race for Children of Ukraine'.





WISe.ART is far more than a secured vetted NFT marketplace. It cares about society and the planet and supports many environmentally friendly projects, which place humans at the heart of the action with a view to raise awareness and funds.

We aim to embrace and accompany the artists who onboard their work or collectibles on the platform. Quality and security are key in our business model. Collectors should feel comfortable with their investments and know that they are helping the world while enjoying the thrill of peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

In 2022, WISe.ART asked artists on the platform to donate one or more works to raise funds for the “Lost Children of Ukraine” cause. We are proud to announce that 100% of our artists community responded positively.

“Human Race for Children of Ukraine” is a humanitarian program initiated by WISe.ART and the International Red Cross Committee to raise funds for Ukrainian children affected by the war.



The DREAM Team Project is honored to have the opportunity to be part of this program. Initially, The DREAM Team Project, through Indra Putra, were contacted by Sixtine Crutchfield (Art Director of WISe.ART) by conveying the Human Race for Children of Ukraine program and inviting them to participate in this charity program.



This incredible story is told by the staff of IMProduction, “…And finally we agreed to support this program by presenting a Poster Human Race for Children of Ukraine which was jointly signed by all members of the DREAM Team Project as a form of our support. This poster, organized by Derek Sherinian, took almost 3 months to bring to fruition, as it had to be shipped from Bali to Los Angeles, Tennessee, New Jersey and finally back to Jakarta. The Human Race for Children of Ukraine special poster is signed by: Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Simon Phillips, Jeff Scott Soto, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Dino Jelusic, Once Mekel, Edo Widiz & Indra Putra.”



Concurrently, Indra Putra, as a representative of The DREAM Team Project, invited other parties to participate in the program. Of note, Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Computers, was contacted to participate in this program. Mr. Wozniak, through his charity WOZ Organization, has done a plethora of work in assisting charitable programs. The DREAM Team Project contacted the WOZ Organization and were able to coordinate with a representative from the organization, Ms. Heidi.



With the assistance of the incredibly dedicated Ms. Heidi, we prepared merchandise to be signed by Mr. Wozniak for the Human Race Children Of Ukraine program. We eventually received the good news from Ms. Heidi that Mr. Wozniak had signed 3 items of merchandise that we provided, and Mr. Wozniak wrote down a sentence 'Wozniak is a Ukrainian Name!'

This is a huge support from Mr. Wozniak to this charity program and we are very grateful to Ms. Heidi and especially to Mr. Wozniak.



All items are donated by the DREAM Team Project are for sale on the WISe.ART NFT marketplace. The proceeds will go directly to the International Red Cross Committee on behalf of the Human Race for Children of Ukraine fundraising program. An exclusive limited edition of Twin NFT of each item will be sold, the merchandise remains the property of The DREAM Team Project. The items are not associated with or represented by the name and person of any individual who has signed the items. All proceeds from the auction will be given to the International Red Cross Committee through WISe.ART to support various humanitarian programs.



Reproduction rights for the exclusive creation of limited series of Twin NFTS of the following items [Officially owned by DREAM Team Project] were granted to WISe.ART on behalf of the Dream Team Project for the International Red Cross Committee:

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labelling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey: WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.