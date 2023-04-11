Galantas Gold to Extend Underground Drilling Program at the Omagh Project

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an extension to its drilling program at the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland. An initial 600 metres of diamond drilling is planned from the underground development to target the Kerr zone and deeper extensions of the Joshua Vein.



The underground drive between the Kearney and Joshua veins (see Figure 1) provides an opportunity to drill the under-explored area between these two main veins, approximately >300 metres north, and on strike of the Kerr surface exposures. It also allows for deeper targeting of the Joshua Vein. Specifically, new drill holes will test the down-dip potential of a deep dilation zone* and also target areas outside of the current model (see Figure 2).

Earlier results for drill holes within the deeper dilation zone on the Joshua Vein include:

8.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over a 26.6-metre intersection (see Galantas news release dated June 11, 2012).

12.4 g/t Au over a 5.6-metre intersection (see Galantas news release dated August 27, 2013).

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “We want to thank our shareholders for their confidence in the district-scale potential of the Omagh Project and for their support in our recent oversubscribed private placement. We’re eager to continue building value through the drill bit by going after another area with high-grade potential between the Kearney and Joshua veins that we can now access through the underground drives. We look forward to reporting on our exploration results in the coming months.”

*Dilation zones which have potential for higher widths of mineralization have previously been identified within the Kearney underground development and are believed to be linked on shallow north-dipping planes.

Figure 1: Plan view showing the main veins and location of the new drill platform in the underground development.





Figure 2: Joshua Vein long-section indicating three proposed dilation zones (yellow arrows). The new drill holes will target the area shown by the blue arrow and un-modelled areas above and below.

Qualified Person



Scientific and technical disclosures in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Sarah Coulter, who is considered, by virtue of her education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Dr. Coulter is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as she is the Chief Geologist of Galantas Gold Corporation.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

