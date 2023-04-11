English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date 11 April 2023

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and net profit for 2023.

The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,700 - 2,100 million range to the DKK 2,000 - 2,400 million range and the expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,200 - 1,600 million range to the DKK 1,400 - 1,800 million range.

The background for the upward adjustment is primarily a more satisfactory income flow than expected, due to rising interest rates and a continued satisfactory increase in customer numbers.

In addition, the credit quality of the bank’s loans portfolio remains high, and a very satisfactory loss level was also noted in the first quarter of 2023.

The quarterly report for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on 26 April 2023, as previously announced.





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

