ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 11 APRIL 2023 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish January–March interim report on 24 April 2023

Enento Group will publish its January–March interim report on Monday, 24 April 2023, at 12.15 pm EEST. The interim report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/.

The webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 2.00 pm EEST. At the webcast, CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the results. The webcast will be held in English.

The webcast can be followed at: https://enento.videosync.fi/q1-2023

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on Enento’s investor website.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 447 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.