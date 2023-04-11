Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
11 April 2023

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A303,289

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 303,289 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A5,722

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 5,722 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)Currency 
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A2022 Grant -11,832

2021 Grant -11,277
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 23,109 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction27 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)Currency 
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A2023 Grant 81,035

 

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 81,035 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
 104,256
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

- 104,256 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A1,967

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 1,967 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

