Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market to Reach US$ 851.04 million, at a Revenue CAGR of 8.1%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market was valued at US$ 422.20 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 851.04 million, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.1% by 2031.

The global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Devices for pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy are medical tools that stimulate the body's cells and tissues using electromagnetic fields. These tools support the body's healing mechanisms while enhancing circulation and reducing inflammation.

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 422.20 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 851.04 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Device, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market:

In March 2023, to commercialize its flagship product, SofPulse, in Taiwan, Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a medical device business renowned for its efficient pain management solutions, said it is close to receiving approval for a Taiwan FDA (TFDA) License for Medical Devices.

Key Takeaways:

Aging populations globally and more knowledge of pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy devices

The prevalence of diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia is increasing in demand.

Growing awareness of PCC among healthcare providers and patients is increasing the market demand.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased fractures from falls, accidents, sports injuries, and poor road conditions in various nations are some of the causes driving the market revenue expansion. Many individuals worldwide are affected by fractures brought on by sports-related injuries; accidents, falls from a particular height, and symptoms including arthritis, knee discomfort, and joint pain are raising market revenue growth.

However, the high cost and availability of different lower-cost options limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Device

Based on the device, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into low-frequency PEMF devices and high-frequency PEMF devices. The low-frequency PEMF devices segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its use in pain relief, particularly for chronic conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and back pain.

Segmentation By Applications

Based on the applications, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into pain management, bone growth, and others. The pain management segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to stimulating cells and tissues in the body, reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and promoting natural healing processes.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. Hospitals have access to more sophisticated PEMF therapy equipment that provides stronger magnetic fields and more focused applications to certain body parts, resulting in ailments being treated more effectively and efficiently.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the presence of key market players and the fast adoption of technology.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market are:

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Nuage Health

Bemer USA, LLC

Oxford Medical Instruments Health

Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market.

Table of Content

PULSE ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELD THERAPY DEVICES MARKET TOC

