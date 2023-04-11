Paint Protection Film Market to Hit USD 853.1 Billion by 2030 | with a CAGR 6.2%

Pune,India, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paint protection film market size was valued at USD 528.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 559.1 million in 2023 to USD 853.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The transparent film made of polymer material protects the paint of screens, glasses, vehicles, and so on. The film protects vehicles from scratches and surfaces from cuts and gives them an aesthetic appearance for a long period. It also helps in keeping the vehicles free from moisture and harmful substances.

Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled "Paint Protection Film Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/paint-protection-film-market-102936

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Paint Protection Film Market Report:

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

XPEL, Inc. (U.S.)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.)

Kangde Xin Optical Film Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (China)

Renolit SE (Germany)

SWM, Inc. (U.S.)

Guangdong Mr Film Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd (China)

Sunvase (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 853.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 528.3 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 186 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa paint protection film Market Growth Drivers High Installation Costs and Temporary Life Span are Anticipated to Limit the Market Growth Increasing Demand from Several End-use Industries is expected to Drive the Market

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/paint-protection-film-market-102936

Segments

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Segment to Produce High Revenue Considering Exceptional Performance

On the basis of material, the market is divided into polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic polyurethane, due to its elastic, transparent, abrasion and chemical resistance, hydrophilic resistance, durability, and other mechanical properties make this product a first choice among manufacturers.

High Demand from Automotive Sectors to Hold the Highest Share in the Market

Based on end-use industry, the market is fragmented into electronics, automotive, and others. The increasing demand for luxury vehicles and passengers is expected to drive the market from the automotive sector. In 2022, the automotive industry held around 82% of the paint protection film market share. The low cost of the film is anticipated to boost the adoption of material from the electronics sector.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Dropped Demand and Production during the Pandemic Impacted the Market Negatively

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, every industry suffered losses globally. Almost every manufacturing industry faced tremendous loss and challenges concerning supply chains, workforce, and utilities. Electronics and automotive industries are important consumers of paint protection films. However, after the pandemic, different industries got on track at full capacity. This increasing demand is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/paint-protection-film-market-102936

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Demand from Various End-use Industries to Boost Market Growth

Paint protection film plays an important role in maintaining and protecting the vehicles from oxidation, stone chipping, scratches, and moisture, giving the vehicle a shining surface. Rapid growth in the transportation and automotive industry is expected to drive the paint protection film market growth.

Paint protection film exceeds the life of the vehicle's interior and exterior parts and is also completely safe. Increasing demand from other electronics and automotive industries is expected to push market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Economic Expansion to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific Region

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022, valued at USD 241.4 million. During the forecast period, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost development as it has become home to a major developing country, India. The region's growth is supported by the automobile sector, followed by the region of North America.

North America witnesses a constant demand for automobiles. With the increase in demand for vehicles and transportation gaining momentum, the need for the material is expected to gain traction and account for the rise in market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading market players are trying to expand their market reach by offering solutions tailored to their respective industries. These players strategically collaborate with and take over local competitors to establish a regional foothold. These companies focus on developing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques to gain a wider market share. The expanding volume of international trade is anticipated to bring about profitable chances for market players.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/paint-protection-film-market-102936

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends- For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Paint Protection Film Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Paint Protection Film Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019–2030 Key Findings / Summary By Material Thermoplastic Polyurethane Polyvinyl Chloride Others By End-Use Industry Automotive Electronics Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/paint-protection-film-market-102936

Key Industry Development:

June 2021: Avery Dennison helps participants to improve techniques and skills, and conducts training classes for automotive paint protection film to help minimize time and reduce installations.

Read Related Insights:

Paints and coatings additives market Estimated to Reach USD 12659.4 Million by 2027 | CAGR Excepted to Hit 5.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email Us: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com