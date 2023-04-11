Aerial Imaging Market to Worth USD 36.70 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerial imaging market size was USD 5.88 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.51 billion in 2022 to USD 36.70 billion in 2029 exhibiting a CAGR of 25.44% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Aerial Imaging Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aerial Imaging Market Report are:

Nearmap Inc. (U.S.)

EagleView Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co (U.S.)

Vexcel Imaging Inc. (U.S.)

Fugro N.V (Netherlands)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Dronegenuity Inc. (U.S.)

Ceres Imaging Inc (U.S.)

Geovantage Inc (U.S.)

Dronedeploy Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 25.44% 2029 Value Projection USD 36.70 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 7.51 Billion Historical Data 2018 - 2020 No. of Pages 170 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Camera Orientation

By Oblique Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aerial Imaging Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Surveillance in the Government and Defense Sectors Will Propel the Growth of the Market Increasing Demand for Aerial Imagery in Oil and Gas and Construction Drive Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aerial-imaging-market-100069

Segmentation

Vertical Aerial Imaging Segment Held the Highest Share in 2021 Due to Growth in Various Mapping Related Applications

Based on the camera orientation, the market is classified into vertical and oblique

The oblique segment held a higher market share and is projected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The oblique segment held a higher market share and is projected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Low Oblique Segment Will Showcase Remarkable Growth Due to Rising Demand for Real Estate and Other Applications

By Oblique, the market is divided into Low and High Oblique.

Oblique aerial photographs provide the viewer with a comprehensible image of a location and is useful for looking at foreground building frontages.

The Low Oblique segment will grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing Use of Aerial Imaging by the Governments in Different Countries to Drive the Growth of the Market

Based on End-Use, the market is classified into Government, Defense, Forestry and Agriculture and Others (Infrastructure, Transport, Media, and Entertainment)

The Government segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The global aerial imaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for technology in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact

Growth for Delivery Drones Observed during Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a shocking effect on every aspect of the economy. Business activities were impacted in every industry because of the global limitations imposed by governments due to the pandemic, including social distance conventions. New growth prospects for drone imaging applications were observed around this time, nevertheless. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many nations used drones for transportation and distribution.

Driving Factors

Rising Demand for Surveillance in Government and Defense Sector Will Propel Market Growth

Due to the numerous uses for aerial imagery services, including the creation of topographic maps, surveillance, photogrammetric surveys, and others, their use has substantially increased over the past few years. The demand for aerial imagery has increased as a result of the expanding use of surveillance drones for applications in public, wildlife, and critical infrastructure safety and security.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Dominant Share Backed by Increasing Adoption of Technology

The aerial imaging market in North America, which accounted for the highest share in 2021, is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR over the expected period. Due to the region's thriving trade, economy, and presence of significant industries, this expansion is ascribed to the rising use of aerial images in the U.S. and Canada.

Due to the demand for aerial photography in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, Europe will have moderate development throughout the projection period. Due to the presence of large manufacturers and the usage of drones in the agriculture sector, this rise is ascribed to demand for use in nations like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Sign Significant Contracts to Make Remarkable Changes in Market

The players operating in the market often employ numerous tactics that will aid the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of strategies, one such notable strategy to expand the business prospect is signing multimillion contracts with government bodies and securing profitable revenue for their own company.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerial Imaging Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerial Imaging Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aerial Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Camera Orientation Oblique High Oblique Low Oblique Vertical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Industry Government Defense Forestry and Agriculture Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

June 2022: Energinetor awarded Fugro N.V a five-year contract for the collection of aerial and lidar imagery data for power transmission networks. For data collection, the company will employ a lightweight aircraft fitted with scanning technologies.

