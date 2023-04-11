Main Battle Tank Market to Hit USD 6.90 Billion by 2030 | With a 3.2% CAGR

Pune, India, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global main battle tank market size was valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.54 billion in 2023 to USD 6.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Main battle tanks are armored vehicles equipped with advanced fire control systems, guns, and armor protection.

They provide maneuverability and direct fire features are in high demand as countries work on enhancing their military strength amid geopolitical tensions, which will contribute to their increased demand. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Main Battle Tank Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/main-battle-tank-market-107367

List of Key Players Profiled in the Main Battle Tank Market Report:

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Hyundai Rotem (South Korea)

BAE Systems plc (U.K.)

Nexter Systems (France)

BMC (Turkey)

Israel Military Industries (Israel)

Rheinmetall AG (U.S.)

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Safran (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.2%% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.90 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.54 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Component Analysis

By Weight Analysis

By Solution Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Main Battle Tank Market Growth Drivers Increasing Procurement of MBTs by Developing Nations for Border Conflict Protection to Aid Market Growth Upgrading of Existing Fleet with Advanced Technological Base Equipment to Facilitate Market Expansion

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/main-battle-tank-market-107367

Segments:

Turret System Segment to Lead Due to its Broad Functionality and Overall Cost

Based on component, the market is split into turret system, internal combustion engine, wheel & tracks, situational awareness, weaponry systems, and others. Among these, the turret system segment dominated the main battle tank market share in 2022 as turret is a combination of parts mounted on it and a rotating bearing so that it can rotate 360 degrees.

Heavy Weight Segment to Dominate Backed by its Rising Demand for Frontline Security

According to weight, the market is arrayed into light weight, medium weight, and heavy weight. The heavy weight segment captured a significant share in the global market in 2022 due to surging demand for frontline security. For example, as per SIPRI, in 2018, Finland ordered 100 Leopard-2A6 tanks from the Netherlands for USD 200 million.

Line Fit Segment to Hold Major Share Stoked by Rising Indigenous Manufacturing of MBTs in Emerging Economies

By solution, the market is bifurcated into line fit and retro fit. Among these, the line fit segment captured the largest market share in 2022, owing to increasing indigenous manufacturing of main battle tanks in Russia, India, Germany, and South Korea.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:



Increasing Deployment of Tanks in the Russia-Ukraine War to Elevate Market Proliferation

Main battle tanks have been highly deployed by Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. While Russia employed its T-90 and T-72 tanks, Ukraine depended on its T-64, T-84, Oplot-M models. Both sides have suffered significant losses and claim that they have destroyed various enemy tanks. The increased military budget of both economies will generate significant demand for main battle tanks and aid market expansion in the coming years. Moreover, other countries are focused on increasing their military strength, which will contribute to product demand, thus driving market growth.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/main-battle-tank-market-107367

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on drivers and challenges affecting market trends over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the market is studied exhaustively and statistical information for each segment and region is given. The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy is analyzed and solutions are provided. The competitive landscape section lists key players in the global market and mentions tactical decisions made by them to maximize profits.

Drivers and Restraints:

Upgrade of Existing Fleet with Next-generation Base Equipment to Drive Market

Developing nations are focused on upgrading their existing fleets, situational awareness systems, and weaponry systems to improve combat capabilities and lethality, which will drive the main battle tank market growth. For example, in February 2023, Turkey awarded SNT Heavy Industries with a contract to supply an automatic transmission mechanism for Altay tank engines. The company will provide a V-type, 12-cylinder, water-cooled, turbo diesel power unit to produce 1,500 horsepower and 4600 N-m of torque. This agreement worth USD 217.9 million will be completed by 2030. On the other hand, the surging demand for anti-tank missiles owing to their range, ease of usage, and weightless nature will hinder market expansion in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Presence of Leading Companies and Upgrading of Existing Fleet

North America dominated the global market in 2022 backed by the presence of leading players and upgrading of existing fleet with advanced technology-based systems and equipment. Widespread export of battle tanks worldwide will also attribute to market expansion in this region.

Europe is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for tanks due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Russia, France, and Hungary are also contributing to product demand and market proliferation in this region.

Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest growth rate across the world due to rising procurement of MBTs by India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and Pakistan due to increasing border conflicts. For example, in September 2021, the Indian Defense Ministry sealed a contract to procure 118 Arjun Mk-1A and its combat capabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

Procurement Contracts Signed Between Governments and Leading Companies to Aid Market Augmentation

Geopolitical tensions are on an all-time high due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This, in turn, has put all the economies on a guard and they are making efforts to prepare themselves and increase their military strength by buying new equipment. This will contribute to the market share and help industry leaders to gather larger revenues. For example, in June 2022, The State Department of Poland awarded General Dynamics Land Systems with a USD 6 billion contract to manufacture and supply M1A2SEPv3 Abrams to the Polish Army. As a part of the deal, Poland also plans to purchase 500 M240C 7.62mm machine guns, 276 M2 .50 caliber machine guns, and other equipment and parts needed to operate the weapon systems.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/main-battle-tank-market-107367

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Main Battle Tank Market Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Main Battle Tank Market

Global Main Battle Tank Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Turret System Internal Combustion Engine Wheel & Tracks Situational Awareness Weaponry Systems Others



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/main-battle-tank-market-107367

Key Industry Development:

May 2021: British Army awarded a contract to Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) to replace their existing fleet of Challenger 2 with next generation Challenger 3 tanks. Under this agreement, the U.K. will get 148 tanks for USD 964.72 million.

Read Related Insights:

Armored Vehicle Market to Reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2028| Global Armored Vehicle Industry Share, Business Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™



About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com