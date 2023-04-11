Automotive Bushing Market Size to Reach USD 225.98 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.13%

Pune, India., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive bushing market size was valued at USD 155.14 billion in 2022. The market is set to expand from USD 159.18 billion in 2023 to USD 225.98 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.13% over the estimated period. The surge can be credited to the growing popularity of lightweight vehicles and increasing automotive production. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Automotive Bushing Market, 2023-2030”.

Market Share to Surge Driven by Soaring Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

One of the major factors boosting the automotive bushing market growth is the escalating demand for lightweight vehicles. This is attributed to that fact that automotive manufacturers are emphasizing on polyurethane and rubber materials for bushing as it helps in decreasing the overall weight of vehicles.

However, the industry expansion could be hampered by the lack of standardization of automotive bushing, which increases the manufacturing cost for OEMs.

Suspension Segment to Emerge Prominent Driven by Growing Demand for Lightweight and Luxury Vehicles

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into engine, suspension, interior, chassis, transmission, and exhaust. The suspension segment is slated to depict appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The surge can be credited to the escalating popularity of luxury vehicles.

Passenger Cars Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Globally Rising Vehicle Demand



By end-use, the market for automotive bushing is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment is poised to exhibit a substantial surge over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by strict government regulations on lightweight passenger cars.

On the basis of geography, the market is subdivided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Major Market Players Enter into Collaborative Agreements to Expand Product Reach

Key industry participants are focused on the launch of a series of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and the formation of alliances. These steps are being implemented for strengthening their business position. Some of the other initiatives comprise growing participation in trade conferences and the development of new products.

Asia Pacific to Record Appreciable Expansion Owing to Well-established Automotive Component Industry

The Asia Pacific automotive bushing market share is set to register substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The rise can be credited to rising investment in advanced automotive activities.

The Europe market is expected to gain notable traction over the projected period. This is due to escalating government investments in advanced activities in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the prominent trends propelling the global business landscape throughout the projected period. It further delves into the major aspects boosting the industry scenario over the estimated period. Some of the other components of the report include the vital initiatives undertaken by leading companies for strengthening their industry position.

A list of prominent Automotive Bushing manufacturers operating in the global market:



Continental AG (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Jotex Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.)

BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Belgium)

Vibracoustic SE (Germany)

Hyundai Polytech India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nolathane (Australia)

Hutchinson Paulstra (France)

Notable Industry Development:

July 2022 – Dorman Products, Inc. launched more than 230 new engineering products. These included steering and suspension components. The move would help the company in strengthening its market position.

