Oral Care Market Size & Share to Surpass $51.37 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oral Care Market is valued at USD 33.73 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 51.37 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.40% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The oral care market refers to the industry that produces and sells products related to dental hygiene and oral health. This includes products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, and other oral hygiene products. The market is driven by increasing awareness of the importance of oral health and hygiene, as well as a growing emphasis on cosmetic dentistry.

In recent years, there has been a trend towards natural and organic oral care products, as consumers become more conscious about the ingredients they use. Additionally, technological advancements in dental care, such as the development of electric toothbrushes and smart toothbrushes, have also contributed to the growth of the oral care market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of oral hygiene in countries such as China and India.

Market Dynamics: Oral Care Market

The oral care market is an essential segment of the healthcare industry that focuses on keeping the teeth, gums, and tongue healthy. Good dental hygiene is essential to manage common oral diseases such as bad breath, dry mouth, cold sores, and dental rot. A wide range of oral care products, including toothpastes and mouthwashes, are available to address these issues.

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the oral care market, with online retailers gaining an edge over traditional distributors, retailers, and pharmacies. This shift is attributed to the availability of a broad range of oral care products at competitive prices, along with the convenience of online shopping and free shipping. Major market players have recognized the potential of the online channel and are increasing their investment in this area, driving the growth of the oral care market.

Tooth decay and gum disease are the most prevalent oral health issues worldwide. According to a study conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, a high percentage of untreated teeth were found in people between the ages of 5 to 44. Dental caries treatment can be costly and account for a significant portion of the total healthcare cost borne by developed nations. The FDI World Dental Federation highlights that young people are particularly affected, with the prevalence of dental caries ranging from 60% to 80% in developed countries throughout North America and Europe.

The increasing incidences of periodontal disease are fueling the growth of the oral care market. With a range of oral care products available in the market, it is crucial to select the most appropriate product for your oral care needs. Online shopping can help consumers access a broad range of products, compare prices, and read product reviews to make informed decisions. Overall, the easy availability of a variety of oral care products and increasing consumer awareness of oral health issues will continue to drive the growth of the oral care market in the coming years.

Top Players in Global Oral Care Market

Procter & Gamble Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Dr. Fresh LLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Key Challenges Facing the Oral Care Market:

The oral care market faces a number of challenges that can affect its growth and profitability. One of the biggest challenges is the increasing competition among players in the market. With the entry of new players and the introduction of new products, established brands must constantly innovate and differentiate themselves in order to maintain their market share.

Another challenge faced by the oral care market is the regulatory environment. Many countries have strict regulations governing the production and sale of oral care products, which can add to the cost of manufacturing and limit the ability of companies to introduce new products.

Consumer preferences and attitudes also present challenges for the oral care market. For example, while many consumers are willing to pay a premium for natural and organic products, others prioritize affordability and may opt for lower-priced, generic oral care products.

In addition, the oral care market faces challenges related to sustainability and environmental impact. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of the products they use, and companies that fail to address these concerns risk losing market share to competitors that prioritize sustainability.

Oral Care Market Opportunities

One opportunity is the growing demand for natural and organic oral care products, as consumers become increasingly health-conscious and seek products with fewer chemicals and additives.

Another opportunity is the rising demand for innovative and technologically advanced oral care products. With the development of smart toothbrushes and other connected devices, there is significant potential for companies to introduce new products that offer a higher level of functionality and convenience.

The aging population presents another opportunity for the oral care market. As people age, they may require more specialized oral care products and treatments, creating a growing market for products that address specific age-related dental issues.

Top Report Findings

Toothpaste is the largest segment of the oral care market, accounting for over 60% of the total market share. This is due to the widespread use of toothpaste as a basic dental hygiene product.

Electric toothbrushes are gaining popularity in the oral care market due to their advanced features, such as pressure sensors, timers, and Bluetooth connectivity. This segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than manual toothbrushes in the coming years.

Whitening products are becoming increasingly popular, driven by the desire for a brighter smile. The demand for whitening toothpaste, strips, and other products is expected to continue to rise.

The natural and organic oral care segment is experiencing rapid growth, as consumers become more health-conscious and seek products with fewer chemicals and additives.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for oral care products, driven by a large population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of oral hygiene.

Major players in the oral care market are investing heavily in research and development to introduce new and innovative products, as well as in marketing campaigns to promote their brands.

Top Trends in Oral Care Market

One of the biggest trends that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects is the increasing demand for natural and organic oral care products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and environmentally aware, and are seeking products that contain fewer chemicals and additives.

Another trend that VMR predict in the oral care market is the rise of connected devices and smart technology. With the development of smart toothbrushes and other connected devices, consumers are looking for products that offer a higher level of functionality and convenience, such as tracking and monitoring their dental health.

Global Oral Care Market Segmentation

By Product

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Dental Accessories

Mouthwash/Rinse

Denture Products



By Product Type

Countertop

Cordless

By Application

Home

Dentistry

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 33.73 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 51.37 Billion CAGR 5.40% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oral-care-market-1650/request-sample



Key Questions Answered in Oral Care Market Report

What are the current and future market trends in the oral care industry?

What are the growth opportunities in the oral care market and how can companies capitalize on them?

What are the major challenges facing the oral care industry, and how can companies overcome them?

What are the regulatory frameworks and policies affecting the oral care market in different regions?

What are the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the oral care market growth?

What are the different segments of the oral care market and what are their market shares?

Who are the leading players in the oral care market and what are their strategies to maintain their market position?

What are the consumer preferences and buying behaviors in the oral care market?

What are the different distribution channels used for oral care products?

What are the market shares and growth rates of oral care products in different regions and segments?

Regional Analysis: Oral Care Market

The oral care market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a significant growth rate in the coming years, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecasted. The market cap of the oral care industry in Asia-Pacific is also expected to reach new heights, driven by factors such as increasing awareness of oral health and hygiene, growing disposable incomes, and a large population.

According to VMR, the Asia-Pacific oral care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% between 2023 and 2030. This growth is driven by rising demand for oral care products, especially in emerging markets such as India, China, and Southeast Asia.

In addition, the increasing popularity of natural and organic oral care products, as well as the rising prevalence of dental problems, is also driving the growth of the oral care market in Asia-Pacific. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, with consumers becoming more health-conscious and seeking products that are safe and effective.

Overall, the oral care market cap and CAGR in Asia-Pacific are expected to increase significantly, presenting numerous opportunities for companies in the industry. By staying ahead of emerging trends and meeting evolving consumer demands, companies can position themselves for success and growth in the rapidly expanding Asia-Pacific oral care market.

The oral care market in North America is a mature market, with high levels of product penetration and intense competition. However, despite its maturity, the market is still growing, and the market cap of the oral care industry in North America is expected to increase in the coming years.

According to VMR, the North American oral care market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 3% between 2023 and 2030. The growth is driven by factors such as an increasing awareness of oral health and hygiene, a focus on preventive care, and a rise in disposable incomes.

In addition, the aging population in North America is also driving demand for oral care products, as older adults are more susceptible to dental problems and require specialized products and services. Furthermore, the growing trend towards natural and organic oral care products is also expected to drive market growth, as consumers become more health-conscious and seek safe and effective products.

Overall, while the North American oral care market may be mature, it still presents opportunities for growth and expansion. Companies that can adapt to changing consumer preferences and meet emerging trends will be well-positioned to take advantage of the market's growth potential and increase their market cap in the coming years.

What are the Challenges in Asia Pacific Region?

Limited Awareness of Oral Health: In some countries in Asia Pacific, there is limited awareness of the importance of oral health and hygiene. This lack of awareness has resulted in a lower demand for oral care products and services in these regions.

Price Sensitivity: Price sensitivity is a significant challenge in the Asia Pacific oral care market. Consumers in this region are highly price-sensitive and often prioritize lower-priced products over quality or effectiveness.

Limited Access to Dental Care: Access to dental care is limited in many parts of Asia Pacific, particularly in rural areas. This lack of access has resulted in a lower demand for oral care products and services in these regions.

Competition from Local Brands: The oral care market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive, with many local brands competing for market share. These local brands often have lower-priced products and stronger brand recognition, making it challenging for global brands to gain a foothold in the market.

Regulatory and Compliance Issues: The regulatory environment in Asia Pacific can be challenging, with varying standards and regulations across different countries. This complexity can make it difficult for companies to navigate the regulatory landscape and ensure compliance with local laws and regulations.

Reason to Buy this Oral Care Market Report

Comprehensive analysis of the oral care industry

Insights and opinions from industry experts and thought leaders

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics in different regions

Decision-making support for strategic decisions

Stay ahead of emerging trends and opportunities

Make informed decisions about strategies and investments.



