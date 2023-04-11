Glass Packaging Market Size In 2023-2029 (New Report) With readjusted size of USD 80330 million by 2029, Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Regions and Future

PUNE, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Glass Packaging Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Glass Packaging is a widely accepted packaging method where glass is the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment. Glass is also the only widely-used food packaging granted the FDA status of “GRAS” or generally recognized as safe - the highest standard.

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Owens-Illinois,Verallia,Ardagh Glass Group,Vidrala,BA Vidro,Gerresheimer,Vetropack,Wiegand Glass,Pochet Group,Zignago Vetro,Heinz Glas,VERESCENCE,Stölzle Glass Group,Piramal Glass,HNGIL,Vitro Packaging,Nihon Yamamura,Allied Glass,Bormioli Luigi,Vetrobalsamo,Ramon Clemente,Vetrerie Riunite

According to our Researcher latest study, the global Glass Packaging market size was valued at USD 60970 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 80330 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.0% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The main Glass Packaging players include Owens-Illinois, Veralia, Ardagh Glass, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, etc. The top six Glass Packaging players account for approximately 27% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Glass Packaging, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of Type, Standard Glass Quality is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is Beverage Packaging, followed by Food Packaging.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Glass Packaging market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Glass Packaging Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Glass Packaging Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market segment by Type

Standard Glass Quality

Premium Glass Quality

Super Premium Glass Quality

Market segment by Application

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

In-depth analysis of the Glass Packaging Market

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Glass Packaging market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Glass Packaging,Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.