Global 5G in Oil & Gas Market Report 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $41.45 Billion by 2032 at a 34.7% CAGR

Global 5G in oil & gas market will reach $41,454.7 million by 2032, growing by 34.7% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the expanding oil & gas industry, growing demand for ultra-high speed coupled with low latency communication between production sites and vessels, enhanced productivity and operational efficiency, and 5G-enabled systems such as drones, internet of things (IoT), robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI).



This 168-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global 5G in oil & gas market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G in oil & gas market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Spectrum, Connectivity, Application, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Low-Band

Mid-Band

High-Band

By Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Upstream Operation

Midstream Operation

Downstream Operation

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Kazakhstan, UK, Azerbaijan, Norway, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia,Iran and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Offering, Spectrum and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Alibaba Cloud

Athonet

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fuze

Google (Google Cloud)

Hitachi Energy

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intrado

Microsoft (Microsoft Azure)

Niral Network

Nokia Corp.

NTT Docomo, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sateliot

Sierra Wireless

Verizon Communications Inc.

Windstream

ZTE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2107.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $41454.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Spectrum



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

