Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size Is Valued At USD 225 Bn by 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biological therapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 110 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 225 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. In the fight against cancer, some biological therapies either stimulate or suppress the immune system. A treatment that treats disease with substances made by living things. The body may produce these substances naturally or in the laboratory. Specific cancer cells are targeted by other biological therapies, which can either stop them from growing or kill them. Additionally, they might lessen some of the side effects of some cancer treatments.

By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to dominate the cancer biological therapy market and hold the largest market share during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The global market for cancer biological therapy is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising incidence of the disease and the proliferation of specialized cancer treatment facilities. In the market for cancer biological therapy, several specialists are concentrating on the application of applying nanotechnology to the provision of provide development therapy to patients.

Factors affecting the growth of the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global cancer biological therapy market. Some of these factors include:

Rising prevalence of several cancers: The market expansion of cancer biological therapy can be attributed to the rising prevalence of several cancers, such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and other types of cancer.

The market expansion of cancer biological therapy can be attributed to the rising prevalence of several cancers, such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and other types of cancer. Large patient pool: Due to the large patient pool, the market growth will likely be propelled owing to many admissions to specialized cancer treatment centers and hospitals.

Due to the large patient pool, the market growth will likely be propelled owing to many admissions to specialized cancer treatment centers and hospitals. Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco: The excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco leads to an increased risk of getting cancer. Hence, it is expected to be the driving factor for market expansion.

The excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco leads to an increased risk of getting cancer. Hence, it is expected to be the driving factor for market expansion. New launches: The patents of several companies expire over time, which opens up a new opportunity for market players to launch new combination therapies with the existing ones.

Top Trends in the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The worldwide burden of cancer is increasing, and treatments may be altered in accordance with national and regional priorities. Cancer biological therapy aims to get the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. The most common types of cancer are breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate. In treating various types of cancers, biological therapy is used to stop or slow down the growth of a tumor and stop it from spreading.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated a significant portion of the global market for cancer biological therapy. Rising R&D expenditures, increasing government initiatives, numerous cancer biological drug and vaccine manufacturers, affordable cancer treatment facilities, rising disposable income, and expanding health insurance coverage of severe diseases positively drive North America's market expansion. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected as the fastest-growing market with a significant CAGR because of the increasing number of cancer cases, the large patient population, advanced healthcare facilities, and other factors.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 110 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 225 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.6% North America Revenue Share 44.7% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 22.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Cancer cases in individuals are among the most common causes of death and illness worldwide. In addition, the rising geriatric population susceptible to severe diseases will likely boost the market expansion. Changes in eating habits that include tobacco and alcohol use will likely surge cancer cases even more, which will positively drive the growth of the cancer biological therapy market. The growth of the cancer biological therapy market can be attributed to rising healthcare costs as well as government support for cancer therapies. Both patients and medical professionals are now actively participating in research for various treatments for these severe conditions. This is one of the most significant drivers in the market.

Market Restraints

The higher costs associated with the treatments are expected to hamper the market growth. Most disease treatments are expensive, making them difficult for individuals, especially those in rural areas. As a result, market growth may be slowed in the coming years. The limited number of skilled professionals also hinders market expansion.

Market Opportunities

The development of diverse treatment options, such as the application of nanotechnology, is expected to create a significant growth opportunity in the market. Cancer diagnosis and advanced treatment for cancer could greatly benefit from nanotechnology. In addition, the advancements in materials science and protein engineering are further anticipated to help physicians more precisely target cancer cells.

Report Segmentation of the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market

Product Insight

The monoclonal antibodies accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. It is a protein that binds to specific targets in the body, such as antigens on the surface of cancer cells. It is produced in the laboratory. Monoclonal antibodies are molecules made in the laboratory and can replace antibodies and restore, modify, enhance, or imitate the immune system's attack on unwanted cells, such as cancer cells. Non-hospitalized patients with risk factors who receive monoclonal antibody therapy for severe disease progression have experienced fewer deaths and hospitalizations. Hence, the monoclonal antibody segment is likely to experience significant growth over the forecast period.

Route of Administration Insight

In 2022, the injectable route was the most preferred treatment option, dominating the global market. This significant revenue growth of the injectable is mainly influenced due to the intravenous type of injectable, which is well-known for its rapid action considering its 100% bioavailability. Hence it is highly recommended in emergency conditions.

End-User Insight

The hospitals & clinics segment is the most lucrative segment among the end-users and dominates the cancer biological therapy market with the highest revenue share. The cancer care unit in hospitals & clinics strives to create the ideal treatment environment by offering world-class patient care and a patient-friendly setting. The advanced oncology department in the hospital provides comprehensive and convenient patient-centered care, advanced diagnostic tools, and treatment options, such as biological therapy, all under one roof. The passion for cancer care extends beyond the walls of the cancer care unit in hospitals & clinics, including strict infection control guidelines for the patients. These are the key drivers contributing to the growth of this segment.

Distribution Channel Insight

Specialized cancer treatment centers dominate the cancer biological therapy market with the largest share of the total market. This growth can be mainly attributed to the growing number of cancer patients, and rising drugs use for cancer treatment. Primarily the growth of this segment is influenced by the increase in the conductance of research, such as laboratory-based, clinical-based, and population-based. The majority of cancer centers treat patients, while some only conduct research.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Growth Blockers

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer Research Centres

Laboratories

By Distribution Channel

Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Mexico Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Recent Development of the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market

In February 2022, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson got U.S. FDA approval for its CARVYKTI, also known as ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received four or more prior treatments, including an immunomodulator, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, can be treated with this biologic medication.

In May 2022, Biocon Biologics and Viatris, formerly Mylan, introduced the cancer drug Bevacizumab in Canada. It was sold under the brand name Abevmy. Biologics and Viatris were the two companies that developed the Abevmy. As a result, the factors above contributed to the expansion of the cancer market segment.

