Global Diesel Genset Market Report 2023: Demand from the Construction Sector Bolsters Growth

The Global Diesel Genset Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2023-2029.

The Global Diesel Genset Market is forecast to grow at tremendous rate on the back of growing industrial sector across the world especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa regions as diesel gensets could be used as a primary power source in industrial settings where access to the grid is limited or unavailable such as manufacturing facilities, oil & gas production and processing plants, data centers, mines, and Military bases.

The Global Diesel Genset Industry Analysis further indicates that growing construction sector is the key driver of economic growth and development, as it includes the construction of buildings, infrastructure, and other structures.

The demand for diesel gensets from construction sector is anticipated to rise in future on the back of population growth, urbanization, and economic development across the world.

However, some of the factors impeding the growth of the diesel genset market across the globe are increasing concerns regarding rising pollution levels, as well as government measures to minimize GHG emissions and resolve environmental issues such as UAE's goal is to increase clean energy.

Market by Applications

By applications, the commercial sector accounted for the major chunk of global diesel genset market revenues, as diesel gensets are commonly used in commercial applications as a source of backup or standby power, such as in office buildings, retail stores, hotels, hospitals, apartments, and restaurants.

Market by kVA Ratings

By kVA ratings, 375- 750 kVA ratings segment accounted for the highest revenues in the global genset market as diesel gensets with these ratings are widely used in heavy industrial and commercial applications, such as manufacturing plants and large-scale construction projects. These generator sets are typically more expensive than smaller ones due to their size and capacity, which could contribute to higher revenues in this segment of the market.

Market by Regions

By Regions, the Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa Regions are dominating the market as the industrial sector is growing in these regions and diesel gensets are primary source of power in industrial settings.

