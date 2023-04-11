AI Sensor Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2028 at a 41.6% CAGR

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Sensor Market with Recession Impact by Sensor Type (Motion, Pressure, Temperature, Optical, Position), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing), Type, Technology (NLP, ML, Computer Vision) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI sensor market is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2028, from USD 3.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 41.6%. The major opportunities for the AI sensor market include a growing preference for AI sensor-enabled wearables, and advancements in sensor technologies.

Ultrasonic sensors for automotive applications is expected to have largest market size of AI sensor market during the forecast period

Ultrasonic sensors for automotive applications hold the largest market share and are expected to retain their position during the forecast period. With the increasing sales and production of automobiles coupled with the increased customer expenditures, the automotive sector is expected to contribute to the growth opportunities for ultrasonic sensors globally. Ultrasonic sensors offer several applications in the automotive sector, such as parking assistance, safety alarms, collision avoidance, object detection, and automatic braking system. They play an important role in the development of technologies such as driver assistance and self-driving systems.

Machine Learning Technology segment is expected to account for largest market size during the forecast period

The machine learning segment will likely account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the enormous availability of data, also called big data. The increasing adoption of machine learning by various sectors, such as financial services, government, healthcare, retail, and oil & gas, enables them to work efficiently to gain an advantage over their competitors in the market. The common applications of machine learning include advertising, computational finance, predictive maintenance, fraud detection, email spam filtering, text processing, network security threat detection, search recommendations, and video analysis.

Germany in Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Germany is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Germany is one of the leading countries in Europe in terms of adopting AI and IoT technologies. The German government has also launched several initiatives to support the development and adoption of AI technologies. For instance, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy has launched the Artificial Intelligence Strategy to promote the use of AI in various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and mobility.

