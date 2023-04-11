Global Smart Greenhouse Market Report 2022-2032: Sector to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2032 at a 10.4% CAGR

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Greenhouse Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Greenhouse Type (Hydroponic, Non-hydroponic), Technology, Covering Material (PE, PC, Others), Crop (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global smart greenhouse market will reach $ 4,706.3 million by 2032, growing by 10.4% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising food demand due to the growing population, the rising adoption of indoor and rooftop farming, benefits associated with smart greenhouses, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI, and the government initiatives to develop smart farming.

This 183-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global smart greenhouse market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart greenhouse market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Greenhouse Type, Technology, Covering Material, Crop, End User, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Greenhouse Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hydroponic

Non-hydroponic

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Sensors and Cameras

Material Handling

Control System

Irrigation System

Valves and Pumps

Other Technologies

By Covering Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Other Material Types

By Crop, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers and Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Commercial Growers

Retail Gardens

Academic & Research Institutions

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Greenhouse Type, Technology and Crop over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Argus Control Systems Limited

CarbonBook (Motorleaf)

Certhon Group

Cultivar Ltd.

Desert Growing

Greenhouse Megastore (BFG Supply)

GreenTech Agro LLC

Growlink, Inc.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas, LLC

Logigs BV

Lumigrow Inc.

Netafim Limited

Nexus Corporation

Prospera Technologies

Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Ltd.

Rough Brothers Inc. (Gibraltar Industries INC.)

Sensaphone

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Greenhouse Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Covering Material



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Crop



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

