Methanol Market Size In 2023 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future Forecast till 2030

Methanol (or methyl alcohol) is a colorless liquid essentially produced from natural gas or coal. Methanol is a commodity product, which can either be used directly or further transformed to produce a wide range of chemicals that ultimately find applications in diverse sectors (construction, textiles, packaging, furniture, paints, coatings, etc.). Methanol markets are fairly fragmented; formaldehyde synthesis remains methanol’s single-largest outlet. Other major outlets include the production of olefins, methyl tert-butyl ether/methyl tert-amyl ether (MTBE/TAME), blending component for gasoline, and dimethyl ether (DME). The methanol demand pattern is relatively complex and influenced by several distinct market forces, including fuel prices, fuel consumption, environmental policies, biofuel mandates, chemical demand, plastics consumption, and housing markets.

According to our Researcher latest study, the global Methanol market size was valued at USD 45540 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 32310 million by 2029 with a CAGR of -4.8% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global core methanol manufacturers include Methanex, Proman etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 30%.Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 63%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 15% and 12%.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Methanol market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

Methanol to Olefins

Formaldehyde

Alternative Fuels

Methyl tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Acetic Acid

Methyl Chloride (Chloromethane)

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

Natural Gas to Methanol

Coal to Methanol

Coke Oven Gas from Methanol

Methanex

Proman

Saudi Aramco

CHN Energy

China Coal Group

SDEG

Baofeng Energy

Shanghai Huayi

Fund Energy

ZPC

Sinopec

Kaveh

Petronas

OCI

PCEC

Jiutai Energy Group

LyondellBasell

Koch

Sipchem

Guanghui Energy

Metafrax

AMPCO

Gazprom

Equinor

BMC

KMI

Celanese

KPC

TotalEnergies

Chemanol

