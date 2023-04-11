Global Feed Acidulants Market Report 2023: High Threat of Diseases in Livestock Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Feed Acidulants Market by Type (Propionic Acid, Formic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Malic Acid, and Acetic Acid), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets, and Equine), Compound, Form and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The feed acidulants market in Europe has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, due to several factors. One of the main drivers of this growth has been the antibiotic ban by the European Union, which has led to an increased demand for alternative methods of promoting animal health and growth. As a result, many farmers and producers have turned to feed acidulants as a natural and effective way to support the digestive health of their animals.

Additionally, the rising concerns over food safety and the increasing demand for meat and dairy products in the region have also contributed to the growth of this market. With the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture, the use of feed acidulants is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, making it a promising market for businesses in Europe.

Swine by animal type has shown significant growth in the feed acidulants market.

The feed acidulants market for swine has been growing steadily in recent years. One of the main factors contributing to this growth is the increasing consumption of pork products worldwide, which has led to a rise in demand for high-quality feed additives that can enhance the health and productivity of swine.

Additionally, the prevalence of various diseases that affect swine, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) and African swine fever (ASF), has increased the need for effective prevention and treatment options. Feed acidulants are a promising solution for these challenges, as they can improve the gut health of swine, enhance their immune system, and reduce the risk of infection.

Moreover, with the growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, feed acidulants that improve feed conversion and reduce the environmental footprint of swine farming are becoming increasingly popular among farmers and producers. Overall, the increasing demand for safe, efficient, and sustainable swine production is expected to continue to drive the growth of the feed acidulants market for swine in the coming years.

Blended Compounds are creating opportunities in the feed acidulants market in the South American region.

The feed acidulants market for blended compounds in South America is growing rapidly, driven by several factors. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient feed additives among livestock producers in the region. Feed acidulants that are blended with other compounds, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes, are gaining popularity due to their multi-benefit effects on animal health, growth, and performance.

These blended compounds can improve nutrient digestibility, enhance gut health, boost the immune system, and reduce the risk of diseases in livestock, leading to higher productivity and profitability for farmers.

Additionally, the rising concerns over the environmental impact of animal agriculture and the need for sustainable farming practices are driving the adoption of feed acidulants that improve feed efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the growing demand for safe, healthy, and sustainable animal products in South America, the feed acidulants market for blended compounds is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Threat of Diseases in Livestock

Increasing Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products

Ban on Antibiotics in US and European Union (EU)

Growing Government Aids or Funds to Promote the Wellness of the Feed Industry

Restraints

Rising Prices of Feed Acidulants

Opportunities

Encapsulation Processes Used for Feed Acidulants

Challenges

Maintaining Efficacy of Feed Acidulants

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Feed Acidulants Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Propionic Acid

7.2.1 Safety Properties of Propionic Acid for Animals and Environment to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Formic Acid

7.3.1 Antibacterial Effects of Formic Acid to Preserve Feed and to Drive Market

7.4 Citric Acid

7.4.1 Increasing Demand to Improve Feed Effectiveness and Livestock Performance

7.5 Lactic Acid

7.5.1 Concentrated Efficacy Toward Maintenance of Feed Safety to Drive Demand

7.6 Sorbic Acid

7.6.1 Growing Number of Livestock Diseases to Encourage Animal Breeders to Adopt Sorbic Acid as Feed Preservative

7.7 Malic Acid

7.7.1 Breakdown of Feed into Nutrients Absorbed by Ruminants to Drive Market

7.8 Acetic Acid

7.8.1 Providing Livestock Breeders with Effective and Cost-Efficient Feed Formulations to Drive Market

7.9 Other Types

8 Feed Acidulants Market, by Compound

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blended

8.2.1 Growing Demand to Improve Livestock Health

8.3 Single Compound

8.3.1 Single Compounds to Restrict and Control Growth of Pathogenic Bacteria in Feed to Drive Market

9 Feed Acidulants Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.2.1 Easy Storage and Transportability of Dry Feed Acidulants to Drive Market

9.3 Liquid

9.3.1 Increase in Demand for Feed Preservatives to Drive Market

10 Feed Acidulants Market, by Function

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ph Control

10.2.1 Growing Awareness Toward Animal Health to Drive Market

10.3 Feed

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Feed Conversion Rate and Feed Preservation to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Flavor

10.4.1 Growing Demand for Feed Additives to Drive Market Growth

11 Feed Acidulants Market, by Animal Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Poultry

11.2.1 Rapid Growth in Poultry Meat Production to Increase Demand for Superior Quality Feed

11.2.2 Broilers

11.2.3 Layers

11.2.4 Breeders

11.3 Swine

11.3.1 Higher Consumption of Protein-Rich Meat Such as Pork to Drive Market

11.3.2 Sows

11.3.3 Growers

11.3.4 Starters

11.4 Ruminants

11.4.1 Growth in Demand for Quality Milk and Beef Products to be Used in Ruminant Diets

11.4.2 Dairy Cattle

11.4.3 Beef Cattle

11.4.4 Other Ruminants

11.5 Aquaculture

11.5.1 Rapid Growth in Aquaculture Industry to Drive Market

11.6 Pets

11.6.1 Increase in Pet Population and High Investment in Quality and Premium Pet Food to Drive Market

11.6.2 Dogs

11.6.3 Cats

11.6.4 Other Pets

11.7 Equine

12 Feed Acidulants Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets



Companies Mentioned

Addcon GmbH

Anpario PLC

BASF SE

Bentoli

Corbion

DSM

Eastman Chemical Company

Hamburg Fructose GmbH

Impextraco Nv

Jefo

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Mosselman

Novus International

Nutrex

Oxiris Chemicals SA

Pancosma

Perstorp

Peterlabs Holdings Berhad

Prakash Chemicals Agencies Private Limited

Prathista Industries Limited

Titan Biotech

Trouw Nutrition

Vizag Chemical

Yara

