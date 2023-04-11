Slaughtering Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 12.09 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by The Brainy Insights shows that the global slaughtering equipment market is expected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2021 to USD 12.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The machines and equipment used for killing livestock are called slaughtering equipment. There are several types of slaughtering equipment depending upon the purpose. Some of the uses of slaughtering equipment include killing, stunning, cut-up, evisceration, deboning & skinning. Furthermore, the slaughtering equipment improves the quality of the end product along with its appearance and marketability. In addition, slaughtering equipment also ensures that the meat is in standard-sized and identical fillet size. Technological advancement has helped develop the market and several automated slaughtering equipment machines. For instance, Jarvis developed JHS-Hand Held Pneumatic Skinner, which is used for efficient and fast removal of skin patches, trimming strips, loins, rounds, hindquarters, and butts from pork carcasses. It is also helpful for de-fatting and trimming hams, removing chicken breast skin, fish skinning, and trimming turkey membranes.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global slaughtering equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In June 2019, Prime Equipment Group, Inc. was acquired by JBT Corporation, which manufactures automation solutions for food processing. This acquisition helped JBT gain a strong foothold by using Prime's primary processing capabilities by providing full-line solutions for poultry equipment.



Market growth and trends:



The need for slaughtering equipment has increased due to the increasing demand for processed and hygienic meat. Due to their easy availability, the growing sale of meat and protein-rich food such as duck, chicken, and seafood increases the demand for slaughtering equipment. However, people are rapidly turning vegetarian, and the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian food products is rising, hampers the market's growth. The technological advancement and development of slaughtering equipment machinery, including chicken pluckers and meat mincers, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Moreover, the upgradation of slaughterhouses with advanced slaughtering equipment will help boost the market growth over the forecast period. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic affected the food and beverages industry as several manufacturing units were temporarily put on hold to stop the spread of the disease.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the killing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 2.0 billion.



The product type segment is divided into killing, stunning, cut-up, evisceration, deboning & skinning. In 2021, the killing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 2.0 billion. Killing is the first and most common step in livestock slaughtering, which drives the segment's growth.



● In 2021, the poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 31% and a market revenue of 2.3 billion.



The livestock segment is divided into swine, poultry, bovine, and seafood. In 2021, the poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 31% and a market revenue of 2.3 billion. The poultry segment has been increasing owing to the increasing consumption of poultry products such as chickens, quail, turkeys, ducks, geese, etc., globally.



● In 2021, the semi-automated segment accounted for the largest market share, with 73% and a market revenue of 5.5 billion.



The automation segment is divided into fully automated and semi-automated. In 2021, the semi-automated segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 73% and a market revenue of 5.5 billion. Semi-automated slaughtering equipment enables faster cutting and accuracy, enhances quality, offers hygienic products, and improves the marketability of the products, which drives the market's growth in the segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Slaughtering Equipment Market:



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global slaughtering equipment market, with a market share of around 33% and 2.5 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The increasing globalization in the food and beverages sector and economic development contribute to the growth of the slaughtering equipment market in the region. The growing demand for processed meat and well-established food retail chains adds impetus to the market’s growth in the region. The high consumption of meat coupled with rising awareness about quality and hygienic meat products propel the market's growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global slaughtering equipment market are:



● BADDER Group

● Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited

● Jarvis Equipment

● Meatek Food Machineries

● Riopel Industries

● Brower Equipment

● Marel

● Best & Donovan

● Blasau

● Prime Equipment Group



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global slaughtering equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Slaughtering Equipment Market by Product Type:



● Killing

● Stunning

● Cut-up

● Evisceration

● Deboning & Skinning



Global Slaughtering Equipment Market by Livestock:



● Swine

● Poultry

● Bovine

● Seafood



Global Slaughtering Equipment Market by Automation:



● Fully Automated

● Semi-automated



About the report:



The global slaughtering equipment market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



