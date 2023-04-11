Global Beverage Dispenser Market Report 2023: Adoption of Digitalization & Increasing Food and Worker Safety Concerns Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beverage Dispenser Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Beverage Dispenser Market includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023-2032. The global market was valued at USD 15.99 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.05% from 2023 to 2032.



The beverage vending machine market is evolving rapidly in terms of adoption of digitalization and means of improving factors such as food and worker safety.

The key players in the market are Igloo Products Corporation (U.S.), Manitowoc Foodservice Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Cornelius, Inc.(U.S.), FBD Frozen Beverage Dispensers (U.S.), Follett LLC (U.S.), Lancer BLVD (U.S.), Bras Internazionale SPA (Italy), Danby Products Ltd. (U.S.), Cambro Manufacturing, Co. (U.S.), BUNN(U.S.), Coca Cola(U.S.), Nestle(Switzerland), Rosetto Serving Solutions(U.S.), Cornelius(U.S.), Godrej(India), Berg Company(U.S.), Edward Don & Company(U.S.), TableCraft(U.S.),Pilot (Changzhou) Electronic Co(China)

Based on Type, the market is segregated into Refrigerated, Uninsulated and Insulated.



Based on Base Material, the market is segregated Stainless Steel, Glass and Acrylic, Plastic and Others.



Based on End-use, the market is segregated into Stadiums/Arenas, Hospitality & Retail, Theatres, Casinos, Hotels & Bars, Country Clubs & Golf Courses and Other Venues.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 365 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $11.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $32.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Key Industry Trends

3.2 Technological Advancement

3.2.1 Self-Contained Commercial Beverage Dispensers

3.2.2 Beverage Dispensers With Polycarbonate Containers

3.2.3 Others

3.3 Analysis of Other Features of Beverage Dispenser

3.4 Covid-19 Impact on Beverage Dispenser Market

3.4.1 Impact on Supply Chain

3.4.2 Demand Analysis During the Pandemic

3.4.3 Regional/Country Analysis

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.6 Beverage Dispenser: Import and Export Data, by Counrty

3.6.1 Quantity

3.6.2 Price

3.6.3 Exporter Name

3.6.4 Destination Country

3.6.5 Weight

3.6.6 Others



4. Impact Factor Analysis



5. Market Development Analysis



6. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, by Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)



7. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, by Product Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)

8. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, by Base Material (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)



9. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, by Material (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)



10. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, by Technology (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)



11. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, by End-Use (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)





12. Global Beverage Dispenser Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)





