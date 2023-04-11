Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market Report 2023: Development of Patient Specific Vascular Stents Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, End User and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global deep venous disease treatment devices market was valued at $1,119.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $2,419.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The market is driven by factors such as the upsurge in the incidence of deep vein diseases leading to increased demand for treatment devices, increasing awareness of preventative devices leading to the growth of deep venous disease devices in the market, and a rise in diagnosis of deep venous diseases in hospitals leading to increased use of treatment devices.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market is in the developed phase. The technological advancements in vascular stents and the development of advanced intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices for prophylaxis of diseases are some of the major opportunities in the global deep venous disease treatment devices market.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Product Type

Thrombectomy and Thrombolysis Device

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter

Peripheral Vascular Stent

PTA Balloon Catheter

Accessory Device

Compression Device/Stockings

The accessory device is the largest segment among the products, followed by the thrombectomy and thrombolysis device segment.

Segmentation 2: by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home-Care

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market (by end user) is expected to be dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment.

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World - Brazil, South Africa, and Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World

The global deep venous disease treatment devices market (by region) is dominated by the North America segment.

Recent Developments in the Global Deep Venous Disease Treatment Devices Market

In January 2023, Innova Vascular, Inc. submitted the 510(k) Premarket Notification for its thrombectomy devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In January 2023, Penumbra, Inc. launched its "Lightning Flash," a mechanical thrombectomy system with U.S. FDA clearance.

In December 2022, Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the commercialization of its Zylox Octoplus retrievable inferior vena cava (IVC) filter. The company's product provides a reliable treatment solution for patients with high-risk deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Upsurge in Incidence of Deep Vein Diseases Leading to Increased Demand for Treatment Devices

Increasing Awareness of Preventative Devices Leading to the Growth of Deep Venous Disease Devices in the Market

Rise in Diagnosis of Deep Venous Diseases in Hospitals Leading to Increased Use of Treatment Devices

Market Restraints

Rise in Drug-Based Treatment for Deep Venous Diseases Hindering the Adoption of Surgical Devices

Lack of Skilled Professionals Performing Vascular Surgery Expected to Hinder the Market of Surgical Treatment Devices

Market Opportunities

Development of Patient Specific Vascular Stents

Development of Advanced Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Device for Prophylaxis of Diseases.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

AndraTec GmbH

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Cook Group

Innova Vascular, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nipro Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Surmodics, Inc. (Vetex Medical Ltd.)

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1239.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2419.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2589sq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment