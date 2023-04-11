Adhesion Barrier Market Size & Share to Surpass $1047.30 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adhesion Barrier Market is valued at USD 584.61 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1047.30 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.56% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The global adhesion barrier market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising geriatric population, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases.

Adhesion barriers are medical devices that are used to prevent the formation of adhesions. Adhesions are bands of scar tissue that can form between organs and tissues after surgery. They can cause pain, infertility, and bowel obstructions.

There are a number of different types of adhesion barriers available, including film, gel, and liquid formulations. Film formulations are the most common type of adhesion barrier. They are made of a thin, flexible material that is placed between the organs and tissues during surgery. Gel and liquid formulations are newer types of adhesion barriers. They are made of a thicker, more viscous material that is injected into the surgical site.

Adhesion barriers are typically used in conjunction with other surgical techniques to prevent adhesion formation. These techniques include careful tissue handling, irrigation of the surgical site, and the use of drains.

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of surgical procedures: The number of surgical procedures is increasing globally, driven by factors such as the aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Surgical procedures are a major risk factor for adhesion formation.

The number of surgical procedures is increasing globally, driven by factors such as the aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Surgical procedures are a major risk factor for adhesion formation. Rising geriatric population: The geriatric population is growing rapidly globally, driven by factors such as the aging of the baby boomer generation and the increasing life expectancy. The elderly are more likely to undergo surgery than younger adults, and they are also more likely to develop adhesions.

The geriatric population is growing rapidly globally, driven by factors such as the aging of the baby boomer generation and the increasing life expectancy. The elderly are more likely to undergo surgery than younger adults, and they are also more likely to develop adhesions. Rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases: There is a growing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases among both patients and healthcare professionals. This awareness is leading to increased demand for adhesion barrier products.



Challenges

High cost of adhesion barrier products: Adhesion barrier products are relatively expensive, which can limit their adoption.

Adhesion barrier products are relatively expensive, which can limit their adoption. Lack of awareness about adhesion barrier products: There is a lack of awareness about adhesion barrier products among both patients and healthcare professionals. This lack of awareness can limit the adoption of these products.

There is a lack of awareness about adhesion barrier products among both patients and healthcare professionals. This lack of awareness can limit the adoption of these products. Side effects of adhesion barrier products: Adhesion barrier products can have side effects, such as infection and inflammation. These side effects can limit the use of these products.



Opportunities

Development of new adhesion barrier products: There is a need for the development of new adhesion barrier products that are more effective, less expensive, and have fewer side effects.

There is a need for the development of new adhesion barrier products that are more effective, less expensive, and have fewer side effects. Increased use of adhesion barrier products in minimally invasive surgeries: Adhesion barrier products are increasingly being used in minimally invasive surgeries. This is due to the fact that minimally invasive surgeries are associated with a lower risk of adhesion formation.

Adhesion barrier products are increasingly being used in minimally invasive surgeries. This is due to the fact that minimally invasive surgeries are associated with a lower risk of adhesion formation. Expansion into emerging markets: The adhesion barrier market is still relatively small in emerging markets. There is a potential for growth in these markets due to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases.



Recommendations

Develop new adhesion barrier products that are more effective, less expensive, and have fewer side effects.

Increase the use of adhesion barrier products in minimally invasive surgeries.

Expand into emerging markets.

Conduct research to better understand the causes of adhesion formation and to develop new strategies for preventing adhesions.

Top Players in the Global Adhesion Barrier Market

Atrium Medical Corporation

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

MAST Biosurgery AG

Sanofi Group

Baxter International Inc.

Integra Life sciences Corporation

FzioMed Inc.

C. R. Bard Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Medtronic Plc.



Top Report Findings

Based on type, the market is segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable. The absorbable segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing preference for absorbable adhesion barriers over non-absorbable adhesion barriers due to their lower risk of infection and inflammation. The non-absorbable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing preference for non-absorbable adhesion barriers over absorbable adhesion barriers due to their longer-lasting effect.

the market is segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable. The absorbable segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing preference for absorbable adhesion barriers over non-absorbable adhesion barriers due to their lower risk of infection and inflammation. The non-absorbable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing preference for non-absorbable adhesion barriers over absorbable adhesion barriers due to their longer-lasting effect. Based on application , the market is segmented into abdominal, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and gynecological surgery. The abdominal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high incidence of abdominal surgeries, such as laparotomy and laparoscopy. The orthopedic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacement and fracture repair.

, the market is segmented into abdominal, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and gynecological surgery. The abdominal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high incidence of abdominal surgeries, such as laparotomy and laparoscopy. The orthopedic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacement and fracture repair. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of adhesion-related diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in North America. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in Europe.



Top Trends in Global Adhesion Barrier Market

Increasing use of adhesion barrier products in emerging markets: There is a potential for growth in the adhesion barrier market in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgical procedures in these markets.

There is a potential for growth in the adhesion barrier market in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgical procedures in these markets. Development of new adhesion barrier products: There is a need for the development of new adhesion barrier products that are more effective and less expensive.

There is a need for the development of new adhesion barrier products that are more effective and less expensive. Increased focus on research and development: There is an increased focus on research and development in the adhesion barrier market. This is due to the need for the development of new and innovative adhesion barrier products.

There is an increased focus on research and development in the adhesion barrier market. This is due to the need for the development of new and innovative adhesion barrier products. Collaborations and partnerships: There is an increase in collaborations and partnerships between key players in the adhesion barrier market. This is due to the need to develop new and innovative adhesion barrier products.

There is an increase in collaborations and partnerships between key players in the adhesion barrier market. This is due to the need to develop new and innovative adhesion barrier products. Regulatory changes: There are a number of regulatory changes that are taking place in the adhesion barrier market. These changes are expected to have a significant impact on the market.



Recent Developments in the Global Adhesion Barrier Market

In January 2023, Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of Seprafilm Ultra Adhesion Barrier in the United States. Seprafilm Ultra is a next-generation adhesion barrier that is designed to provide superior protection against adhesion formation.

In February 2023, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the launch of AdheSeal in Europe. AdheSeal is a bioresorbable adhesion barrier that is designed to prevent adhesion formation after abdominal surgery.

In March 2023, Integra LifeSciences Corporation announced the launch of StrataGraft Acellular Matrix in the United States. StrataGraft Acellular Matrix is an acellular dermal matrix that is designed to promote healing and reduce adhesion formation.



The global adhesion barrier market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of adhesion-related diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in North America.

is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of adhesion-related diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in North America. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in Europe.

is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which are leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases is also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which are leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases is also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures in emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Synthetic adhesion barriers: These are made from synthetic materials, such as polyethylene glycol, polylactic acid, and polyglycolic acid. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by creating a physical barrier between tissues.

These are made from synthetic materials, such as polyethylene glycol, polylactic acid, and polyglycolic acid. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by creating a physical barrier between tissues. Natural adhesion barriers: These are made from natural materials, such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, and amniotic membrane. They are designed to promote healing and reduce adhesion formation by providing a supportive environment for tissue growth.

By Formulation

Film/mesh: These are thin, sheet-like materials that are placed between tissues during surgery. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by creating a physical barrier between tissues.

These are thin, sheet-like materials that are placed between tissues during surgery. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by creating a physical barrier between tissues. Gel: These are viscous materials that are applied to tissues during surgery. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by providing a slippery surface between tissues.

These are viscous materials that are applied to tissues during surgery. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by providing a slippery surface between tissues. Liquid: These are solutions that are injected into tissues during surgery. They are designed to prevent the formation of adhesions by inhibiting the growth of scar tissue.



By Application

Gynaecological surgeries: These are surgeries that are performed on the female reproductive system. They include surgeries such as hysterectomies, laparotomies, and hysteroscopies.

These are surgeries that are performed on the female reproductive system. They include surgeries such as hysterectomies, laparotomies, and hysteroscopies. Abdominal general surgeries: These are surgeries that are performed on the abdominal cavity. They include surgeries such as appendectomies, cholecystectomies, and hernia repairs.

These are surgeries that are performed on the abdominal cavity. They include surgeries such as appendectomies, cholecystectomies, and hernia repairs. Orthopedic surgeries: These are surgeries that are performed on the musculoskeletal system. They include surgeries such as joint replacements, fracture repairs, and ligament reconstructions.

These are surgeries that are performed on the musculoskeletal system. They include surgeries such as joint replacements, fracture repairs, and ligament reconstructions. Cardiovascular surgeries: These are surgeries that are performed on the heart and blood vessels. They include surgeries such as coronary artery bypass grafts, valve replacements, and pacemaker implantations.

These are surgeries that are performed on the heart and blood vessels. They include surgeries such as coronary artery bypass grafts, valve replacements, and pacemaker implantations. Neurological surgeries: These are surgeries that are performed on the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. They include surgeries such as tumor removals, spinal fusions, and nerve decompressions.

These are surgeries that are performed on the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. They include surgeries such as tumor removals, spinal fusions, and nerve decompressions. Urological surgeries: These are surgeries that are performed on the urinary tract. They include surgeries such as kidney stones removals, prostate removals, and bladder repairs.

These are surgeries that are performed on the urinary tract. They include surgeries such as kidney stones removals, prostate removals, and bladder repairs. Others: These include surgeries that are performed on other parts of the body, such as the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.



By Region

North America: This region is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which are leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases is also driving the growth of the market in North America.

This region is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which are leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases is also driving the growth of the market in North America. Europe: This region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in Europe.

This region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases in Europe. Asia Pacific: This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which are leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases is also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which are leading to an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases is also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Latin America: This region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures in emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

This region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures in emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico. Middle East & Africa: This region is expected to grow at a slow CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the low prevalence of chronic diseases and the low number of surgical procedures in the region.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 584.61 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 1047.30 Million CAGR 7.56% from 2023 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Atrium Medical Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, Sanofi Group, Baxter International Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, FzioMed Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc

Key Questions Answered in the Adhesion Barrier Market Report are:

What is the size of the global adhesion barrier market?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the key trends in the market?

What are the major challenges facing the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players to maintain their position in the market?

What are the opportunities for new entrants in the market?

What are the threats posed by substitutes and new entrants in the market?

What are the key findings of the research?



