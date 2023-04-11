Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock in South Africa 2023: Ageing Infrastructure and Governance Issues Plague Industry

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock in South Africa



The rail industry has been plagued by ageing infrastructure and governance issues. Companies have continued to shift the transport of goods to road as the country's rail system becomes increasingly unreliable. The plan to open the rail network to private participation has failed to gain traction, with only one successful bidder to date.

Theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure is rampant and locomotive availability is a major issue. The loss-making state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), which is responsible for most passenger rail services in the country, and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), have been involved in procurement irregularities and irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and poor governance, with ongoing investigations and appearances at the commission of inquiry into state capture.



State of Decline



South Africa's railway industry is in a state of decline, as seen by the decrease in freight and passengers transported by train, with freight volumes the lowest recorded over the past decade, and the downward trend continuing. The dilapidated rail network is forcing more freight onto the country's already overwhelmed and overburdened roads, increasing congestion and damaging infrastructure. The passenger network is even worse than freight, as passenger volumes decreased nearly 90% between 2019 and 2021, and a further 15% in 2022. Criminality, such as theft and vandalism, is the biggest challenge and safety threat to rail infrastructure.



Report Coverage



This report focuses on freight and passenger rail transport and the manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock and includes information on the size and state of the industry, revenues, volumes, transport costs, investment and expansion and turnaround plans. There are profiles of 27 companies including major state-owned players such as PRASA and Transnet, whose businesses include Transnet Freight Rail and Transnet Engineering, Gautrain operator Bombela and locomotives and rolling stock manufacturers such as Alstom and Gibela.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Operating and Input Costs

6.7. Safety and Security

6.8. Investment in Rolling Stock and Rail Infrastructure

6.9. Localisation and Supplier Development Programmes

6.10. Private Sector Open Access and Concessions

6.11. Governance and Supply Chain Issues

6.12. Mining Sector Issues

6.13. Cyclicality



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Companies Mentioned





ABB South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ACTOM (Pty) Ltd

African Rail and Traction Services (Pty) Ltd

ALSTOM Rolling Stock SA (Pty) Ltd

ALSTOM Ubunye (Pty) Ltd

Bombela Operating Company (Pty) Ltd

Denel Asia LLC

Denel Vehicle Systems (Pty) Ltd

Gaborone Container Terminal JV

Galison Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

GEC Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd

Gibela Rail Transport Consortium (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Global Railway Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Ikusasa Rail (Pty) Ltd

Knorr-Bremse (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Lucchini South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Progress Rail SA (Pty) Ltd

R and H Rail (Pty) Ltd

RRL Grindrod Locomotives Ltd

SAFreight Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Siemens (Pty) Ltd

Siyahamba Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Swasap (Pty) Ltd

Thelo DB (Pty) Ltd

TMH Africa (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

Traxtion Sheltam (Pty) Ltd

Trident South Africa (Pty) Ltd

TSD Consulting Services (Pty) Ltd

Versa Rail (Pty) Ltd

Wabtec South Africa Technologies (Pty) Ltd





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp6h8l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.