Immunocore to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 11 April 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions, today announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available in the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including four clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

