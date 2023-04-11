Sweet Protection Unveils New Bushwhacker 2Vi Mips and Falconer 2Vi Mips Helmets

Boulder, CO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Protection, the industry leader in high-performance helmets, goggles and technical clothing, today unveiled both the Bushwhacker 2Vi Mips and Falconer 2Vi Mips helmets available for the Spring 2023 season, giving riders lighter, faster and safer versions of two hugely popular Sweet Protection helmets.

Built to go fast, the Bushwhacker 2Vi Mips (above) is Sweet Protection’s flagship mountain bike helmet. With increased coverage and ventilation, eyewear integration, and the company’s 2Vi multifaceted high-performance helmet technology platform, this helmet is triple certified, including the NTA 8776 standard for e-bike helmets. Whether an electric motor or big suspension is the key to your speed, the Sweet Protection Bushwhacker 2Vi Mips mountain bike helmet is built to keep you confident, comfortable, and looking good.

The new Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet offers vastly improved coverage from the original Bushwacker and is built for the speed of modern riders and packs the tech for increased protection. Featuring Sweet Protection’s 2Vi technology platform for increased performance and comfort including Mips Air for protection against rotational forces, the new Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet offers increased protection performance at both low- and high impact speeds. The Bushwacker 2Vi MIPS helmet is especially designed to integrate well with Sweet Protection eyewear and will meet and exceed both the CPSC 1203, EN 1078 and NTA 8776 (e-bike) standards (triple certified). The helmet is available in small, medium, large and extra large, and is available in five colors: dusk, matte black, matte white, nani and woodland.

The new Falconer AERO 2Vi Mips helmet (pictured at right) and the Falconer 2Vi Mips helmet are Sweet Protection’s top-of-the-line road cycling helmets, giving riders the extra edge with improved wind tunnel-tested aerodynamics that decrease drag in multiple head/body positions. The Falconer AERO offers detachable magnetic ventilation covers to maximize aerodynamics as well as a STACC vent system to maximize airflow. Comfort and efficiency translate to better rides, so every feature of this helmet was considered, including eyewear grippers, fidlock buckle, and a wider opening in the rear to accommodate ponytails.

The Falconer 2Vi Mips helmet also offers improved aerodynamics and fit and new integrated 360 fit system with on-the-fly height adjustment. The helmet is especially designed to integrate well with Sweet Protection eyewear, offers STACC ventilation, eyewear grippers for easy eyewear storage, and a replaceable moisture absorbing front pad. Both the Falconer AERO and Falconer will meet and exceed both the CPSC 1203 and EN 1078 standards (double certification). Both the Falconer AERO and the Falconer are available in small, medium, large and extra large, and are available in five colors: lava red, lush, matte black, satin white, and woodland.

The 2Vi technology platform was developed by Sweet Protection and allows for increased protection performance compared to previous generation helmets at both low- and high-impact speeds without compromising on weight and volume. 2Vi helmets include variable elasticity shell technology that balances rigidity and flexibility to optimize impact distribution, a complex geometry multi-density shock absorbing liner to improve impact dissipation, and unique two-layer Mips tech integration intended to help rotational forces transferred to the head.

Bushwhacker and Falconer helmets are now via sweetprotection.com and selected retail partners.

About Sweet Protection



Based out of the small village of Trysil, in the midst of the Norwegian wilderness and close to the mountains, the Sweet Protection crew has been developing helmets, protection gear and technical clothing since 2000. The multi-award winning team of designers, skilled technicians and the amazing team of riders have pushed the envelope of what’s possible with functional equipment.

