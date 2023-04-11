Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market to Reach US$ 1,702.2 million, at a Revenue CAGR of 9.18%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global prothrombin complex concentrate market was valued at US$ 772.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,702.2 million, registering a revenue CAGR of 9.18% by 2031.

The global prothrombin complex concentrate market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Prothrombin is used to treat bleeding disorders, particularly those caused by deficiencies or defects in these clotting factors.

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 772.2 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,702.2 million Growth Rate CAGR of 9.18% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Recent Development in Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market:

In April 2021, to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of OCTAPLEX (4-PCC) in patients with significant acute bleeding who are receiving DOAC treatment with a Factor Xa inhibitor, Octapharma AG initiated a clinical investigation.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of bleeding disorders is driving market revenue growth.

The rising number of surgical procedures is rising in market demand and revenue share.

Growing awareness of PCC among healthcare providers and patients is increasing the market demand.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The rising number of surgical procedures and bleeding disorders are boosting the demand for the prothrombin complex concentrate market. The advancements in PCC products and improved safety and efficacy are driving the market revenue share to some extent.

However, the availability of other clotting factors and adverse effects of using PCC, such as blood clots and allergic reactions, are limiting market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global prothrombin complex concentrate market is segmented into 3- Factor PCC and 4-Factor PCC. The 4-factor PCC segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to its clinically demonstrated efficacy for urgent warfarin reversal and brand dominance in the global market.

Segmentation By Applications

Based on the applications, the global prothrombin complex concentrate market is segmented into congenital coagulation factor deficiency and acquired coagulation factor deficiency. The acquired coagulation factor deficiency segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the rise in warfarin-related life-threatening bleeding and the increase in cases of surgical procedures that cause induced coagulation factor deficits.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global prothrombin complex concentrate market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, rising hospital plasma product purchases, and favorable government policies.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global prothrombin complex concentrate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the increase in the number of patients with bleeding disorders and major players in the region.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global prothrombin complex concentrate market are:

Grifols, S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Octa Pharma AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the prothrombin complex concentrate market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE 3- Factor PCC 4-Factor PCC GLOBAL PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency GLOBAL PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATE MARKET TOC

