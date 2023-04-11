Troilus Drills 10.78 g/t Gold Over 7m, Incl. 66.8 g/t Gold Over 1m; and 1.64 g/t Gold Over 16m at the Cressida Target, ~10 km Southwest of the Main Resource; Gold Zone Confirmed Over 1.3km Strike Length

MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce drill results from one of its prospective regional exploration targets, Cressida, at its Troilus property located within the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt in north-central Quebec, Canada. The Cressida target (“Cressida”) is located ~10 kilometres southwest of the main mineral corridor and former Troilus mine site along strike, and ~2 kilometres southwest of the Beyan Gold Zone ("Beyan") exploration target, both of which are accessible from the project’s main access road (see Figure 1).



The Cressida target, which is under a 50/50 joint venture with Argonaut Gold Inc., was inherited through the acquisition of UrbanGold Minerals Inc. (“UGM”) in 2021 (see press release March 23, 2021). As part of its 2021 and 2022 summer regional exploration programs, Troilus completed a 6,500-metre drilling program at Cressida to follow-up on 1,950 metres of historical drill results with the aim to better define and expand the known body of mineralization, which previously spanned a 400-metre strike length. The drill results reported today have increased the continuity of mineralization more than 3-fold to 1.3 kilometres and remains open to further expansion both to the northeast and southwest, as well as at depth.

Cressida Drill Intercept Highlights:

10.68 g/t Au over 7m, including 66.8 g/t Au over 1m in hole CRS-032 represents the best intercept reported to date in terms of linear grade at Cressida (see Figure 2);

1.64 g/t Au over 16m, including 3.65 g/t Au over 6m in hole CRS-006, located 30 metres from surface;

8.16 g/t Au over 1m within a broader interval of 1.23 g/t Au over 15m in hole CRS-011.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “We are very excited by these high-grade results over significant widths, located on trend with the Troilus Project. The footprint of Cressida has significantly increased with this drill program, and we are very optimistic about the growth potential of this zone as our understanding of the geology and controls of mineralization continues to improve. We are currently preparing an expanded drill program for the upcoming Summer regional exploration program to follow-up on these excellent results and believe we can continue to demonstrate that the Troilus deposit at the former mine site exists within a broader district-scale gold system.”

Cressida is located approximately 10 kilometres along strike to the southwest of the main mineral corridor and former Troilus mine. Gold mineralization at this target is hosted within a highly-sheared and altered sulfide-rich volcaniclastic horizon, at the same stratigraphic level as the main Troilus deposit, which produces a well-defined IP chargeability anomaly. Historical drilling at Cressida previously intersected gold mineralization over significant widths and near surface, including 1.6 g/t Au over 34m (Hole 88-TN-08) and 1.0g/t Au over 44m (Hole 88-TN-07) (source: MERN website, report GM 48341) and was validated with UGM’s maiden drill program which intersected 1.02 g/t Au over 22 metres (Hole UTC-19-03).

A total of 6,500 metres were drilled at Cressida with a focus on expanding the known mineralized trend and validating historical drill results. A sub-vertical high-grade plunge was identified during the planning phase, which is believed to be controlled by a stretching lineation, similar to the Troilus deposit. Hole CRS-032 targeted the down-plunge extent of this trend and returned high-grades of 10.68 g/t Au over 7.0m, including 66.80 g/t Au over 1m at 380 metres down-hole and approximately 280 metres from surface; which is the best intercept in the history of the Cressida project in terms of linear grade (Au g/t X width) (See Figure 2).

The latest drill results from Cressida have confirmed gold mineralization along a 1.3-kilometre trend; a 900-metre increase from the 400-metre footprint it inherited. As a result of the high-grades and robust thicknesses encountered at Cressida, further drilling is planned to continue defining and expanding this zone, making it a high-priority target as the Company prepares for the upcoming 2023 Summer regional exploration program.





Figure 1. Plan View Map of Cressida Drilling and Mineralized Gold Trend

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03cbaa5c-35f4-4857-a63d-dafd23f4da96





Figure 2. Cressida Section Facing N-E, Featuring Holes CRS-032, CRS-012 and CRS-009

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/000e2a89-8226-4039-89bc-3cd14685e80e

Table 1 – Cressida Drill Results

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) Cu Grade (%) Ag Grade (g/t) CRS-001 168 169 1.0 1.24 0.01 0.25 199 205 6.0 0.96 0.01 0.42 259 260 1.0 1.75 0.01 1.50 CRS-004 49 55 6.0 0.92 0.01 0.70 incl 49 50 1.0 2.25 0.01 0.25 CRS-005 44 45 1.0 1.56 0.01 1.00 58 59 1.0 1.47 0.01 0.60 86 91 5.0 1.00 0.02 0.65 CRS-006 28 44 16.0 1.64 0.01 0.74 Incl 38 44 6.0 3.65 0.01 0.98 CRS-007 62 69 7.0 0.87 0.01 0.36 Incl 65 66 1.0 2.99 0.01 0.50 CRS-008 21 33 12.0 0.88 0.01 0.98 Incl 27 32 5.0 1.12 0.01 1.38 38 39 1.0 1.47 0.01 0.25 55 58 3.0 0.94 0.02 1.23 CRS-009 64 75 11.0 0.79 0.01 1.04 incl 64 70 6.0 1.05 0.01 1.14 CRS-010 207 208 1 4.69 0.0116 1.3 CRS-011 187 202 15 1.23 0.01 0.67 incl 197 202 5 2.77 0.01 0.69 incl 201 202 1 8.16 0.01 0.60 217 218 1 1.43 0.02 0.25 227 228 1 1.98 0.01 0.90 CRS-012 194 197 3 1.42 0.01 1.13 202 203 1 9.45 0.01 1.30 CRS-013 182 187 5 0.64 0.01 0.53 186 187 1 1.24 0.02 0.50 294 295 1 1.36 0.01 0.50 CRS-014 109 120 11 0.53 0.01 0.82 CRS-015 90 91 1 1.75 0.01 0.25 109 110 1 1.46 0.01 0.70 144 145 1 1.80 0.02 4.30 CRS-016 106 107 1 3.26 0.01 1.20 160 161 1 1.77 0.02 0.80 CRS-017 70 71 1 1.31 0.01 0.50 86 87 1 1.10 0.01 1.10 100 101 1 1.48 0.01 3.50 CRS-019 65 66 1 1.75 0.02 1.90 78 81 3 1.43 0.02 2.20 CRS-022 135 136 1 2.42 0.01 0.25 211 212 1 1.83 0.01 0.25 219 220 1 1.04 0.01 0.90 CRS-023 245 263 18 0.61 0.01 1.04 incl 258 263 5 1.14 0.02 1.48 CRS-028 113 116 3 0.99 0.01 0.63 133.9 151 17.1 0.53 0.01 0.56 incl 140.28 142 1.72 2.05 0.01 1.38 223 224 1 1.44 0.01 0.25 CRS-030 17 20 3 1.30 0.02 0.93 CRS-032 374 375 1 1.59 0.02 1.10 380 387 7 10.68 0.01 2.66 incl 382 383 1 66.80 0.01 10.90

*Note drill intervals reported in this news release are down-hole core lengths as true thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the Cressida drill program, one meter assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Nicolas Guest, P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Guest is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a land position of 435km² within the prospective Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

