Emerging Markets Report: The Mastermind Behind the Brand

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previously, we introduced Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in the United States, Canada and Europe, and its partnership with celebrity chef, Food Network Star, restaurateur and cookbook author Scott Conant. Now, it is time for the company’s current advisor, Fransmart, to have the spotlight.

Fransmart is a global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. The company serves as Kisses From Italy’s current advisor and exclusive global developer and representative, aiding brand development and growth.

Fransmart’s website provides informative videos giving insight into what it took to create the company, its focus and the process of acquiring brands. So, let's get into it:

Among the brands that Fransmart has launched franchises for is Five Guys Burgers & Fries, one of the company’s greatest success stories. Fransmart founder, Dan Rowe, says that Five Guys was a Northern Virginia burger concept with just four locations when they met. Today, Five Guys is an iconic, international, powerhouse chain with over 1,500 stores. Other franchises that Fransmart have taken from small concepts to major chains include Qdoba Mexican Eats, The Halal Guys, The Italian Place, and many more. Fransmart has also begun to expand into non-restaurant franchise brands like high-performing service and retail concepts.

Rowe states in the video detailing Fransmart’s focus, “Remember, every big chain started with one location. And at Fransmart we believe that every one of our brands can be the next Five Guys.” Fransmart’s focus stays on the brand because it only succeeds when its brands and their franchises succeed. Fransmart specializes in seeing the potential of each brand and Rowe stresses the importance of getting involved early.

Fransmart thoroughly evaluates brands as they have to meet a stringent set of requirements prior to launching development plans. According to the company, this includes “competitive positioning within a growing segment, solid financial qualifiers like unit level economics and sales-to-investment ratios, strong operational systems and support, visionary management teams, and sound real estate models.”

With all that said and with the help of Fransmart, we cannot wait to see what is in store for the Kisses From Italy brand and all future brands the team is planning on rolling out.

First up! Scott Conant. Stay tuned for the new brand reveal under the Kisses From Italy umbrella coming soon.

For more information about Fransmart, visit https://fransmart.com/ . Also, make sure to check out https://kissesfromitaly.com/ for news and updates.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.:

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products.

