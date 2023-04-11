Global Cloud Robotics Market Report 2023: Rise in Demand for Robotics-as-a-Service Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Robotics Market (2023-2028) by Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud Robotics Market is estimated to be USD 7.85 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.54 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.60%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Cloud Technology

Broad Spectrum Use of Wireless Technologies and Smart Devices

Increase in the Adoption of IoT and Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Technologies

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

High Initial Costs and R&D Expenses

Opportunities

Increase in the Use of Robots for Industrial Automation

Rise in Demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS)

Growth Potential Across the Developing Nations

Challenges

Longer Time to Commercialize Robots

Market Segmentations



The Global Cloud Robotics Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Type, Connectivity, Service Model, End-User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.

By Deployment Model, the market is classified into Public, Private, and Hybrid.

By Type, the market is classified into Proxy Based, Peer Based, and Clone Based.

By Connectivity, the market is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, RF, and Infrared Connectivity.

By Service Model, the market is classified into Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service.

By End-User, the market is classified into Verticals and Third-Party Users.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cloud Robotics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Cloud Robotics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.6% Regions Covered Global

