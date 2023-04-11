Changes to KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors as of 1 April 2023

The election period for KommuneKredit’s Board of Directors follows the election period for municipal and regional councils staggered by 5 months. The current election period runs from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2026.

6 board members are elected by the municipalities, 2 by the regions and 2 independent members – possessing qualifications within accounting, auditing, financial or risk management – are elected by the Board of Directors.

As of 1 April 2023, the composition of the Board of Directors will change as follows:

Martin Geertsen (Capital Region of Denmark) has resigned from the Board of Directors in accordance with KommuneKredits articles of association section 13 subsection 1 due to his resignation from the regional council.

As of 1 April 2023, the regions have elected regional council member Carsten Scheibye, (Capital Region of Denmark) to the Board of Directors and regional council member Randi Mondorf as alternate for Carsten Scheibye.

Going forward the Board of Directors will consist of:

Mayor Henrik Hvidesten, Municipality of Ringsted, Chairman

Mayor Thomas Lykke Pedersen, Municipality of Fredensborg, Vice-Chairman

Mayor Michael Fenger, Municipality of Gentofte

Mayor Mikael Klitgaard, Municipality of Brønderslev

Mayor Erik Lauritzen, Municipality of Sønderborg

Mayor Peter Sørensen, Municipality of Horsens

Regional Council Member Tormod Olsen, Capital Region of Denmark

Regional Council Member Carsten Scheibye, Capital Region of Denmark

Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Independent Member*

Susanne Kure, Independent Member

*The election period for one of the independent members is staggered by 2 years relative to the rest of the Board of Directors.