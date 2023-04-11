Paints & Coatings Global Market Report 2023: Environmental Regulations Boost Demand for VOC-Free Coatings

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer, Vinyl, Polyester), Technology(Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End Use (Architectural, Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paints and coating market size is projected to grow from USD 190.1 billion in 2022 to USD 223.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3%, between 2022 and 2027.

The paints and coatings market is mainly characterized by four main resin types: acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, vinyl, polyester, and other. Paints and coatings have significant use in industrial and architectural end-use industries. Various manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing units to Asia Pacific because of the availability of raw materials, low labor cost, and favorable government policies in emerging markets such as India, Thailand, and Singapore.

Economic growth, rising population, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the global paints & coatings market.

Architectural segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Architectural paints & coatings, also known as decorative paints & coatings or building paints, are applied to the interior and exterior walls of all types of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. Apart from their decorative features, architectural paints & coatings also possess some protective features. For instance, exterior architectural paints & coatings protect a building from extreme rain, sunlight, and wind. These are applied either by building contractors or directly by customers as do-it-yourself (DIY). Architectural coatings also find use in decorative interiors such as furniture, wood flooring, wall paintings, and sculptures.

Acrylic segment in resin type is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Acrylic resins are a group of related thermoplastic or thermosetting plastic substances derived from acrylic acid, methacrylic acid, and other related compounds. Thermosetting acrylic resins are typically copolymers of acrylic or methacrylate esters and a hydroxyl-functionalized acrylic ester. The hydroxyl-functionalized monomer provides a site for crosslinking. In thermoplastic resins, polymers composing the resin do not contain any reactive group as polymer chains are not cross-linked.

Middle East & Africa paints and coatings market is estimated to register one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The paints & coatings market in the Middle East & Africa is driven by the strong emergence of infrastructural projects, untapped potential in growing economies, growing demand from the automobile industry, and increasing urbanization. The increasing middle-class population, the growing demand for new houses due to the rising number of nuclear families, and the increasing market for consumer goods and automobiles is also fueling the paints & coatings market. It is an emerging market due to the ongoing large-scale construction projects in this region. Most of the countries in the Middle East & Africa have invested a considerable amount in the construction industry to diversify their economies from oil and oil-related business activities to other industrial sectors.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Environmental Regulations Boost Demand for VOC-Free Coatings

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction and Automotive Industries

Developments to Increase Performance of Coatings

Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coatings in Tilt-Up Concrete in Building & Construction Industry

Technological Advancements in Powder Coating Technology

Restraints

Requirement of More Drying Time for Waterborne Coatings

Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coatings

Opportunities

Increasing Applications of Fluoropolymers in Building & Construction Industry

Attractive Prospects for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Environmental Challenges Concerning Wastewater Discharge

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the paints and coatings market by resin type (acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyester and others), by technology (waterborne, solventborne, powder and others), by end use industry (architectural and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the paints and coatings market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the paints and coatings market.

Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the paints and coatings market ecosystem is covered in this report. Reasons to buy this report: The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall paints and coatings market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $190.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $223.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

7 Paints & Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

8 Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin Type

9 Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent/Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Akzonobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Basf Coatings Gmbh

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Daw Se

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kelly-Moore Paints

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ppg Industries

Rpm International Inc.

Sacal International Group Ltd.

Shalimar Paints

Sherwin-Williams Company

Sk Kaken Co. Ltd.

Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg

Vista Paint Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8b1un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment