Global De-oiled Lecithin Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives and Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Clean-Label Products Bolsters Growth

The global de-oiled lecithin market is projected to grow from USD 220 million in 2023 to USD 321 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

This market is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for use of natural additives in food and beverage products, growing consumption of healthy diets with low-fat content and low calories, and rising surge in acceptance for sunflower de-oiled lecithin for its natural taste and smell.

Such factors have driven the need to develop and deploy new products for de-oiled lecithin. De-oiled lecithin is a type of lecithin with almost no oil. It is basically known as an essentially ready nutraceutical with many nutritional benefits.

The non-GMO segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023

Based on nature, the non-GMO segment is projected to lead the de-oiled lecithin market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of non-GMO de-oiled lecithin in confectionery as a natural emulsifier, in pharmaceutical formulations and in cosmetics as emollient and antioxidant.

The food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share in the application segment during the forecast period

Based on the application segment, the food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The rising awareness among consumers for healthy diets, the use of de-oiled lecithin in bakeries, chewing gum, milk and protein beverages, instant drinks, and many others have led to the adoption of de-oiled lecithin.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

The de-oiled lecithin market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of rising soybean cultivation in the Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, export opportunities of de-oiled lecithin from Asia-Pacific to Europe, growing healthy food consumption patterns and increasing use of cosmetic products in countries like Japan and South Korea.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives and Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Clean-Label Products

Increased Demand for Convenience Food

Growing Adoption of Sunflower-based Lecithin

Rising Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of Functional Foods

Restraints

Replicability of De-Oiled Lecithin with Synthetic Alternatives

Health Concerns Associated with Soy and Other Allergen Products

Opportunities

Changing Consumer Lifestyles

Growing Popularity of Plant-based Diet Culture

Challenges

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 311 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $220 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $321 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Method of Extraction

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acetone Extraction

7.3 Carbon Dioxide Extraction

7.4 Ultrafiltration Process

8 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soybean

8.2.1 High Health Benefits of Soy is Increasing Usage in Lecithin Production

8.3 Sunflower

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Natural and Allergen-Free Lecithin

8.4 Rapeseed & Canola

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Plant-based De-Oiled Lecithin

8.5 Eggs

8.5.1 Rising Applications of Egg Lecithin in Pharmaceutical Industry

8.6 Other Sources

9 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Powder

9.2.1 Powder Form is Easier to Handle, Store, and Transport and Has Longer Shelf Life

9.3 Granules

9.3.1 Granule Form Features Better Dispersibility and Solubility in Water That Can Improve Texture and Stability of Food Products

10 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Nature

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

10.2.1 High Resistance to Various Diseases

10.3 Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

10.3.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Harmful Consequences of Eating Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Food

11 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food and Beverages

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

11.2.2 Bakery

11.2.3 Confectioneries

11.2.4 Convenience Foods

11.2.5 Beverages

11.2.6 Dairy & Non-Dairy Products

11.2.7 Other Food Applications

11.3 Feed

11.3.1 Growing Demand for Animal-based Products

11.4 Industrial

11.4.1 Rising Use of De-Oiled Lecithin in Paper Coating, Candle, and Printing Ink Industries

11.5 Healthcare Products

11.5.1 Increasing Use of De-Oiled Lecithin in Tablet and Pill Formulations to Improve Bioavailability and Stability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

12 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ADM

American Lecithin Company

Amitex Agro Product Private Limited

Avi Agri Business Limited

Avril Group

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Clarkson Grain Company, Inc.

Fismer Lecithin

GIIAVA

IMCD Group B.V.

Lasenor Emul, S.L.

Lecilite

Lecital

Lecitein

Sonic Biochem

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

Sun Nutrafoods

The Scoular Company

VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

