Global De-oiled Lecithin Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives and Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Clean-Label Products Bolsters Growth

The global de-oiled lecithin market is projected to grow from USD 220 million in 2023 to USD 321 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
This market is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for use of natural additives in food and beverage products, growing consumption of healthy diets with low-fat content and low calories, and rising surge in acceptance for sunflower de-oiled lecithin for its natural taste and smell.
Such factors have driven the need to develop and deploy new products for de-oiled lecithin. De-oiled lecithin is a type of lecithin with almost no oil. It is basically known as an essentially ready nutraceutical with many nutritional benefits.
The non-GMO segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023
Based on nature, the non-GMO segment is projected to lead the de-oiled lecithin market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of non-GMO de-oiled lecithin in confectionery as a natural emulsifier, in pharmaceutical formulations and in cosmetics as emollient and antioxidant.
The food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share in the application segment during the forecast period
Based on the application segment, the food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The rising awareness among consumers for healthy diets, the use of de-oiled lecithin in bakeries, chewing gum, milk and protein beverages, instant drinks, and many others have led to the adoption of de-oiled lecithin.
Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023
The de-oiled lecithin market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of rising soybean cultivation in the Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, export opportunities of de-oiled lecithin from Asia-Pacific to Europe, growing healthy food consumption patterns and increasing use of cosmetic products in countries like Japan and South Korea.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives and Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding Clean-Label Products
- Increased Demand for Convenience Food
- Growing Adoption of Sunflower-based Lecithin
- Rising Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of Functional Foods
Restraints
- Replicability of De-Oiled Lecithin with Synthetic Alternatives
- Health Concerns Associated with Soy and Other Allergen Products
Opportunities
- Changing Consumer Lifestyles
- Growing Popularity of Plant-based Diet Culture
Challenges
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|311
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$220 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$321 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Method of Extraction
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Acetone Extraction
7.3 Carbon Dioxide Extraction
7.4 Ultrafiltration Process
8 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Soybean
8.2.1 High Health Benefits of Soy is Increasing Usage in Lecithin Production
8.3 Sunflower
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Natural and Allergen-Free Lecithin
8.4 Rapeseed & Canola
8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Plant-based De-Oiled Lecithin
8.5 Eggs
8.5.1 Rising Applications of Egg Lecithin in Pharmaceutical Industry
8.6 Other Sources
9 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Powder
9.2.1 Powder Form is Easier to Handle, Store, and Transport and Has Longer Shelf Life
9.3 Granules
9.3.1 Granule Form Features Better Dispersibility and Solubility in Water That Can Improve Texture and Stability of Food Products
10 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Nature
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)
10.2.1 High Resistance to Various Diseases
10.3 Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)
10.3.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Harmful Consequences of Eating Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Food
11 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Food and Beverages
11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients
11.2.2 Bakery
11.2.3 Confectioneries
11.2.4 Convenience Foods
11.2.5 Beverages
11.2.6 Dairy & Non-Dairy Products
11.2.7 Other Food Applications
11.3 Feed
11.3.1 Growing Demand for Animal-based Products
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 Rising Use of De-Oiled Lecithin in Paper Coating, Candle, and Printing Ink Industries
11.5 Healthcare Products
11.5.1 Increasing Use of De-Oiled Lecithin in Tablet and Pill Formulations to Improve Bioavailability and Stability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
12 De-Oiled Lecithin Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Adjacent and Related Markets
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ADM
- American Lecithin Company
- Amitex Agro Product Private Limited
- Avi Agri Business Limited
- Avril Group
- Bunge Limited
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Clarkson Grain Company, Inc.
- Fismer Lecithin
- GIIAVA
- IMCD Group B.V.
- Lasenor Emul, S.L.
- Lecilite
- Lecital
- Lecitein
- Sonic Biochem
- Stern-Wywiol Gruppe
- Sun Nutrafoods
- The Scoular Company
- VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
