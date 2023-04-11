Red Oak Compliance Solutions Recognized Among The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times

Austin, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leader in advertising compliance review technology and comprehensive compliance software solutions, has been named to The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list includes leading companies from a variety of industries, all of whom continue to create economic growth and opportunities in their fields. Red Oak was ranked #400 out of 500 companies on the list and selected from a pool of more than 7,000 companies. Recipients were selected based on their compound annual growth in revenue between 2019 and 2021.

This award was presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. According to Red Oak executive leadership, the company continues to see strong and consistent growth as it welcomes new customers and expands service offerings to existing customers. “Red Oak increased its revenue by 27 percent during 2022 alone,” said Stephen Pope, Co-Founder and CEO of Red Oak Compliance Solutions, “We remain on a consistent growth trajectory and continue to gain market share because we maintain our focus on creating value, streamlining processes, and delivering innovative technology solutions for our customers.”

In addition to ongoing enhancements to its flagship software, Red Oak continues to develop and release comprehensive and intelligent software solutions to support customers. A few of their most recent releases include tools for licensing and registration management; complaint management; a single-source, business intelligence-driven disclosure library, and more.

To see the complete list of companies recognized on The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list, visit their website.

ABOUT RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving over half the top 20 asset managers globally. Red Oak’s advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile, responsive software that is 100% Books and Records compliant. Red Oak clients typically experience at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches. Red Oak also offers Smart Review(SM), which solves for the management and intelligent application of disclosures; Registration Management, which automates the licensing and registration management process; and Complaint Management, which tracks, maintains, resolves, and reports on critical complaint information. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoak.com.