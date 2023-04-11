Global Electric Wheelchair Market Revenue to Reach US$ 16,411.28 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global electric wheelchair market was valued at US$ 6,999.15 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 16,411.28 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2023-2031.

The growing demand for electric wheelchairs is driven by several factors, including an increasing number of people with disabilities and chronic illnesses, aging populations, and advancements in technology. Other important trends highlighted in the report include the increasing use of electric wheelchairs in hospitals and other medical settings, as well as the growing popularity of “active” models that are designed for outdoor use. The analysts conclude by noting that the electric wheelchair market is expected to continue to grow in both developed and emerging markets over the coming years.

However, the cost of electric wheelchairs can be a significant barrier for many consumers. According to a report by the US Government Accountability Office, electric wheelchairs can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $15,000, depending on the features and customization options. This high cost can have a significant impact on consumers' purchasing power, particularly for those with lower incomes or limited insurance coverage. To address this issue, some governments have implemented programs to provide financial assistance or insurance coverage for electric wheelchairs.

For example, in the US, Medicare Part B covers 80% of the cost of a medically necessary electric wheelchair, while some state Medicaid programs may cover the full cost. In the UK, individuals can apply for a mobility allowance to help cover the cost of an electric wheelchair.

Potential Consumer Base for Electric Wheelchair Market

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that over 1 billion people have some form of disability, with over 100 million individuals requiring a wheelchair for mobility. This number is expected to increase in the coming years, driven by aging populations and rising rates of chronic illnesses such as diabetes. According to a report by the US Census Bureau, an estimated 40 million Americans have a disability, accounting for 12.6% of the population. Of these, 13.7 million individuals have difficulty walking or climbing stairs, and may benefit from assistive devices such as electric wheelchairs. In Europe, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights estimates that around 80 million people have a disability, accounting for 15% of the population. Of these, around 7 million individuals require a wheelchair for mobility.

In addition to existing users, the growing demand for electric wheelchairs is also driven by the addition of new users. As healthcare systems become more accessible and awareness of mobility aids increases, more individuals are seeking out electric wheelchairs as a means of improving their mobility and independence.

Center Wheel Drive Wheelchair to Contribute More than 50% Revenue to Global Electric Wheelchair Market

Center wheel drive electric wheelchairs are gaining prominence and are projected to generate more than 50% of revenue in the global wheelchair market. The key factors contributing to their popularity include their maneuverability, versatility, and advanced features. With a small turning radius, these wheelchairs offer ease of navigation in tight spaces, making them ideal for users who require a wheelchair for extended periods of time.

The global center wheel drive electric wheelchair market was valued at approximately USD 3,320.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8,300.7 million by 2031. Major end-users of these wheelchairs include individuals with mobility impairments, such as those with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, or cerebral palsy, as well as the elderly population.

High consumption of center wheel drive electric wheelchairs is observed in countries like the US, Japan, China, and Germany, which have large populations of elderly people and people with disabilities. This drives the demand for mobility aids such as electric wheelchairs, making them a crucial product in the global wheelchair market.

By Component, Battery to Account for 32% Revenue Share of Global Electric Wheelchair Market

In this market, the battery pack component holds a significant share, accounting for over 32% of the market. This is primarily due to the essential role batteries play in the performance, range, and overall user experience of electric wheelchairs. The battery pack not only provides the necessary power for the wheelchair to function but also directly impacts the wheelchair's speed, runtime, and charging time. As a result, advancements in battery technology and the growing demand for more efficient and longer-lasting batteries contribute to the substantial share of battery packs in the electric wheelchair market.

When it comes to electric wheelchair prices, they can vary widely depending on the model, features, and accessories. On average, a basic electric wheelchair can cost around $1,500, while more advanced models with additional features and options can cost upwards of $5,000 or more. Weight capacity is another important factor to consider, with electric wheelchairs typically having a capacity of around 300 to 400 pounds, although some heavy-duty models can support up to 600 pounds or more.

The most common battery type used in electric wheelchairs is the deep-cycle lead-acid battery, which is affordable and reliable but has a shorter lifespan compared to other battery types. However, there is a growing trend towards lithium-ion batteries due to their longer lifespan, lighter weight, and faster charging times. The most common battery capacity for electric wheelchairs is around 50Ah to 75Ah, although some models can have higher capacity batteries for extended runtime.

North America and Europe to Collectively Contribute More than 70% Revenue to Global Electric Wheelchair Market

In a recent study, Astute Analytica found that North America and Europe collectively generate more than 70% revenue of the electric wheelchair industry. This is a significant finding, as it highlights the importance of these two markets for wheelchair manufacturers. The study also found that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the strongest growth in demand for electric wheelchairs over the next seven years.

The study attributes the high revenue generated by these regions to the high concentration of electric wheelchair manufacturers in these areas. North America is home to companies such as Quantum Rehab and Invacare, while Europe boasts companies such as Ottobock and Sunrise Medical. These manufacturers have years of experience and expertise in producing high-quality electric wheelchairs that meet the needs of consumers.

Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, and Numotion are Holding Over 60% Share of Global Electric Wheelchair Market

Astute Analytica's analysis states that the key players in the electric wheelchair are are Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Numotion, Invacare and Sunrise Medical LLC. These companies hold a combined market share of over 60%. The report notes that Sunrise Medical is the leading player in the industry. The company's products are available in over 35 countries and it has a strong global distribution network. Invacare is the second largest player in the. The company offers a wide range of products and services for people with disabilities.

There are a number of fairly new entrants into the electric wheelchair market that are offering innovative products and services. These companies will help drive the industry forward and help it grow at a faster pace than it would otherwise. Therefore, consolidation is likely to occur, with the larger companies acquiring some of the smaller ones.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive Medical Ltd.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd

Karman Healthcare

LEVO AG

Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd.

Medline

MEYRA GmbH

Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Permobil AB

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Quantum Rehab

Seating Matters

Sunrise Medical Limited

Other Prominent Players

