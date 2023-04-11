Crypto Industry Expert and DCRBN Partner Majid Zafer Joins MetaWorks Platforms Advisory Board

MetaWorks to launch new Web3 digital wallet brand “WalletFX” with DCRBN Accelerator Program.



Fairfield, CA., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that Majid Zafer, a partner in the Web3 accelerator www.DCRBN.io and a well-known Web3 and Crypto industry strategists has been named to its advisory board.

Mr.Zafer brings his vast experience, knowledge and contacts in the emerging Web3 and crypto space to the MetaWorks advisory board and will assist with the launch of WalletFX as a part of the DCRBN Web3 accelerator program.

“We are delighted to welcome to our advisory board, Majid Zafer, someone who has completely dedicated himself towards finding new ways to utilize Web3 technologies and innovations to improve people's lives and make the world a better place,” commented Scott Gallagher MetaWorks President. “Majid has already played a key role in the development of our new tap to pay, AI powered, self-custodial Web3 digital wallet brand “WalletFX'' scheduled for full release this spring.”

DCRBN co-founder Majid Zafer commented: “As a co-founder of DCRBN we realize how important Web3 infrastructure is to accelerate adoption. Having a simplified decentralized self-custodial wallet solution that allows users to actively use the wallet in their daily lives will be to the success of any Web3 enabled business. We’re excited by the unique value WalletFX brings to any brand building for global market share.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse. www. MusicFX.io , is a leading digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through NFTs.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

scott@metaworksplatforms.io