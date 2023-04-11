Text Request Releases Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Integration

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, announced today a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, a team-focused, enterprise-level CRM.

The new integration, built specifically for the Sales module of Microsoft Dynamics 365, will enable users to text back and forth with contacts throughout the sales cycle using their existing business phone numbers, while recording every interaction in Dynamics. Specific integration features include:

Sync contacts: All contacts added to Microsoft Dynamics will flow into Text Request in real-time.

All contacts added to Microsoft Dynamics will flow into Text Request in real-time. Sync messages: Any text sent or received through Text Request will show up in that contact’s activity history in Dynamics.

Any text sent or received through Text Request will show up in that contact’s activity history in Dynamics. Text directly from Dynamics: Texts can be sent through Dynamics using Text Request’s Chrome browser extension (also works with other browsers, such as Edge).

Texts can be sent through Dynamics using Text Request’s Chrome browser extension (also works with other browsers, such as Edge). Boost efficiency: The Dynamics integration makes communication with customers more streamlined by text-enabling the sales process, speeding up response times and sales cycles.

The Dynamics integration makes communication with customers more streamlined by text-enabling the sales process, speeding up response times and sales cycles. Improve visibility: Teams and managers enjoy greater visibility as text history is logged into individual contact records.

The Dynamics Sales integration is Text Request’s second integration release of 2023.

“Since day one at Text Request, we’ve focused on building what our customers need to turbocharge their businesses using SMS,” said Rob Reagan, CTO at Text Request. “This integration, as well as the numerous other features we have developed and have coming later this year, make sure we continue putting our customers first and solving their business needs.”

For more information about the new integration, visit: https://www.textrequest.com/integrations/microsoft-dynamics

To learn more about the full suite of Text Request integrations, visit: https://www.textrequest.com/integrations

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com.