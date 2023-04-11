Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated breach and attack simulation market generated $305.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $305.6 million Market Size in 2031 $5.5 billion CAGR 33.6% No. of Pages in Report 426 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment mode, Application, End user, and Region. Drivers A rise in complexities in managing security threats The increase in demand for prioritizing security investments The surge in number of cyber-attacks across the world Opportunities The rise in digitalization initiatives Restraints Lack of skilled security experts Lack of awareness related to advanced cybersecurity technologies.

Covid-19 Scenario

The automated breach and attack simulation market was positively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to an increase in demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions and services during the lockdown.

The increase in use of automated breach and attack simulation platforms aided various industry verticals in making their operations run more smoothly while closing the gap between existing security infrastructure and cyber-attacks.

The utilization of advanced methods to penetrate organizational resources encouraged small and medium businesses to adopt efficient ABAS solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, consequently driving the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated breach and attack simulation market based on offering, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on offering, the platforms and tools segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global automated breach and attack simulation market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.4% from 2022 to 2031.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the cloud segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast time period.

Based on application, the configuration management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The patch management segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.3% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the enterprises and data centers segment captured the largest market share of around three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the managed service providers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to rule the roost in terms of revenue and expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the global automated breach and attack simulation market report include Keysight Technologies, Rapid7, Cymulate., SafeBreach Inc., XM Cyber, AttackIQ., Qualys, Inc., Sophos Ltd., FireMon, LLC., and Skybox Security, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global automated breach and attack simulation market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

About Us

