Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Size & Share to Surpass $1397.67 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market is valued at USD 783.67 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1397.67 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period.

Market Overview

The healthcare barcode technology market refers to the use of barcodes in various healthcare applications such as medication management, patient identification, specimen tracking, and inventory management. Barcodes are widely used in the healthcare industry to improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety.

The global healthcare barcode technology market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Factors driving this growth include increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), rising demand for efficient and accurate tracking and management of medical equipment and supplies, and the need to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for efficient and accurate tracking and management of medical equipment and supplies: The use of barcodes in healthcare helps hospitals and clinics to accurately track and manage medical equipment and supplies, reducing the risk of lost or misplaced items, and improving operational efficiency.

The use of barcodes in healthcare helps hospitals and clinics to accurately track and manage medical equipment and supplies, reducing the risk of lost or misplaced items, and improving operational efficiency. Rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs): The growing trend of digitization in the healthcare industry has led to the increasing adoption of EHRs, which require accurate and efficient data entry. Barcodes enable quick and accurate data entry, reducing the risk of errors and improving patient safety.

The growing trend of digitization in the healthcare industry has led to the increasing adoption of EHRs, which require accurate and efficient data entry. Barcodes enable quick and accurate data entry, reducing the risk of errors and improving patient safety. Need to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety: The healthcare industry is focused on improving patient safety and reducing medical errors. The use of barcodes in medication management and patient identification can significantly reduce the risk of errors, such as administering the wrong medication or misidentifying a patient.

The healthcare industry is focused on improving patient safety and reducing medical errors. The use of barcodes in medication management and patient identification can significantly reduce the risk of errors, such as administering the wrong medication or misidentifying a patient. Stringent regulations related to patient safety: Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are increasingly implementing regulations related to patient safety. The use of barcodes in healthcare can help hospitals and clinics comply with these regulations, improving patient safety and reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties.

Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are increasingly implementing regulations related to patient safety. The use of barcodes in healthcare can help hospitals and clinics comply with these regulations, improving patient safety and reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties. Technological advancements in barcode technology: The healthcare barcode technology market is continuously evolving, with companies investing in research and development to develop advanced barcode technologies. This is leading to the development of new and innovative barcode solutions that can be used in healthcare.

The healthcare barcode technology market is continuously evolving, with companies investing in research and development to develop advanced barcode technologies. This is leading to the development of new and innovative barcode solutions that can be used in healthcare. High initial investment: The initial investment required for implementing barcode technology in healthcare can be high, which may be a challenge for smaller healthcare facilities. This can act as a barrier to entry, limiting the growth of the healthcare barcode technology market in certain regions.

The initial investment required for implementing barcode technology in healthcare can be high, which may be a challenge for smaller healthcare facilities. This can act as a barrier to entry, limiting the growth of the healthcare barcode technology market in certain regions. Security concerns: The use of barcodes in healthcare raises security concerns related to patient data privacy. Healthcare facilities need to ensure that patient data is protected and secure, which may require additional investment in security measures.





Top Players in the Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Novanta Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Bluebird Inc.

JADAK

Godex International Co. Ltd.

Opticon

Axicon Auto Id Ltd.

Sato Worldwide

Microscan System Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Zebra Technologies

Datalogic S.P.A

Toshiba Tec Corporation

and Code Corporation.





Top Report Findings

The global healthcare barcode technology market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to factors such as increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), rising demand for efficient and accurate tracking and management of medical equipment and supplies, and the need to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety.

Barcode scanners, barcode printers, and barcode verifiers are some of the major product types used in healthcare barcode technology.

Medication management, patient identification, specimen tracking, blood bank management, and inventory management are some of the major applications of healthcare barcode technology.

Hospitals, clinics, and laboratories are the major end-users of healthcare barcode technology.

North America is expected to dominate the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and stringent regulations related to patient safety.

Technological advancements in barcode technology are leading to the development of new and innovative barcode solutions that can be used in healthcare.

High initial investment and security concerns related to patient data privacy are some of the challenges faced by the healthcare barcode technology market.





Top Trends in Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market

Increasing adoption of mobile barcode scanners: The use of mobile barcode scanners is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare, as they offer greater flexibility and mobility compared to traditional handheld scanners. Mobile barcode scanners can be used at the patient's bedside, in the pharmacy, or in the supply chain, improving operational efficiency and patient safety.

The use of mobile barcode scanners is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare, as they offer greater flexibility and mobility compared to traditional handheld scanners. Mobile barcode scanners can be used at the patient's bedside, in the pharmacy, or in the supply chain, improving operational efficiency and patient safety. Integration with EHRs and other healthcare IT systems: Healthcare barcode technology is being integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT systems to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data entry. This integration also enables real-time tracking and monitoring of medical equipment, supplies, and medications.

Healthcare barcode technology is being integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT systems to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data entry. This integration also enables real-time tracking and monitoring of medical equipment, supplies, and medications. Use of 2D barcodes: 2D barcodes, such as QR codes, are becoming increasingly popular in healthcare due to their ability to store more information than traditional 1D barcodes. 2D barcodes can be used for patient identification, medication management, and inventory management.

2D barcodes, such as QR codes, are becoming increasingly popular in healthcare due to their ability to store more information than traditional 1D barcodes. 2D barcodes can be used for patient identification, medication management, and inventory management. Implementation of GS1 standards: GS1 standards are being implemented in healthcare to ensure consistency and accuracy in data capture and management. GS1 standards enable interoperability between different healthcare IT systems, improving the efficiency of the healthcare supply chain.

GS1 standards are being implemented in healthcare to ensure consistency and accuracy in data capture and management. GS1 standards enable interoperability between different healthcare IT systems, improving the efficiency of the healthcare supply chain. Use of RFID technology: RFID technology is being used in conjunction with barcode technology in healthcare to improve the accuracy and efficiency of tracking and management of medical equipment and supplies. RFID tags can be used to track equipment and supplies in real-time, improving inventory management and reducing the risk of lost or misplaced items.

RFID technology is being used in conjunction with barcode technology in healthcare to improve the accuracy and efficiency of tracking and management of medical equipment and supplies. RFID tags can be used to track equipment and supplies in real-time, improving inventory management and reducing the risk of lost or misplaced items. Cloud-based barcode technology: Cloud-based barcode technology is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare, as it enables real-time tracking and monitoring of medical equipment, supplies, and medications from anywhere, at any time. Cloud-based solutions also enable collaboration between different healthcare stakeholders, improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.

Cloud-based barcode technology is becoming increasingly popular in healthcare, as it enables real-time tracking and monitoring of medical equipment, supplies, and medications from anywhere, at any time. Cloud-based solutions also enable collaboration between different healthcare stakeholders, improving patient outcomes and reducing costs. Growing demand for healthcare barcode technology in emerging markets: Emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are witnessing a growing demand for healthcare barcode technology due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to improve patient safety and reduce medical errors.





Regional Analysis

North America: North America is expected to dominate the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and stringent regulations related to patient safety. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada. The growing trend of digitization in the healthcare industry, coupled with the need to improve patient safety, is driving the adoption of healthcare barcode technology in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and stringent regulations related to patient safety. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada. The growing trend of digitization in the healthcare industry, coupled with the need to improve patient safety, is driving the adoption of healthcare barcode technology in the region. Europe: Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for healthcare barcode technology due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and clinics in the region. The increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to comply with stringent regulations related to patient safety are driving the demand for healthcare barcode technology in the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the major markets in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for healthcare barcode technology due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and clinics in the region. The increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to comply with stringent regulations related to patient safety are driving the demand for healthcare barcode technology in the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the major markets in the region. Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to improve patient safety and reduce medical errors. The growing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India, coupled with the increasing healthcare spending in the region, is driving the demand for healthcare barcode technology. Japan, China, and India are the major markets in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to improve patient safety and reduce medical errors. The growing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India, coupled with the increasing healthcare spending in the region, is driving the demand for healthcare barcode technology. Japan, China, and India are the major markets in the region. Latin America: Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth in the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to improve patient safety and reduce medical errors. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major markets in the region.

Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth in the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to improve patient safety and reduce medical errors. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major markets in the region. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth in the healthcare barcode technology market due to the increasing adoption of EHRs and the need to improve patient safety and reduce medical errors. The presence of a large number of hospitals and clinics in the region is also driving the demand for healthcare barcode technology. The major markets in the region include Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.





Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Segmentation

By Type

Barcode Scanners

Barcode Printers

Barcode Verifiers





By Application

Clinical

Non-clinical

By Product Type

Hardware

Suppliers

Software and Services





By Clinical

Medication Administrative Verification

Blood Transfusion Verification

Laboratory Specimen Identification

Respiratory Therapy Treatment

Dietary Management

Gamete trackingin fertilisation

By Non-clinical

Supply chain Management

Receiving

Put-away and verification

Picking and internal transfer

Replenishment Ordering

Cycle Counts

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 783.67 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1397.67 Million CAGR 7.50% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Novanta Inc., Cognex Corporation, Bluebird Inc., JADAK, Godex International Co., Ltd., Opticon, Axicon Auto Id Ltd., Sato Worldwide, Microscan System Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies, Datalogic S.P.A, Toshiba Tec Corporation, and Code Corporation.

The key questions answered in the Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Report are:

What is the size of the healthcare barcode technology market and what are its growth prospects?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the healthcare barcode technology market?

What are the major product types, applications, and end-users in the healthcare barcode technology market?

What are the major trends and developments in the healthcare barcode technology market?

Which region is expected to dominate the healthcare barcode technology market and what are the factors driving its growth?

Who are the major players operating in the healthcare barcode technology market and what are their strategies to maintain their market position?

What are the major challenges faced by the healthcare barcode technology market and how can they be addressed?

What are the technological advancements in healthcare barcode technology and how are they impacting the market?

What are the major regulatory frameworks and standards applicable to healthcare barcode technology and how are they impacting the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the healthcare barcode technology market and how is it expected to evolve in the future?

