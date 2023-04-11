CERIS’ “The Pulse of Payment Integrity” Outlines New Claims Processing Path For Payers

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERIS, a CorVel company, has released “The Pulse of Payment Integrity,” a white paper encouraging healthcare payers to focus on reviewing claims before they are paid, as opposed to months or years afterward in a post pay environment.



The whitepaper notes that taking such an approach to payment integrity reduces errors and improves the relationship between payers and providers by eliminating the need to collect excess payments after they have been made.

New pressures on the existing healthcare payment process are also encouraging a move toward greater payment integrity. The white paper discusses issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which include the rapid introduction of telehealth services and increased difficulties in forecasting care utilization. It also touches on the demands created by new value-based care initiatives.

“The culture of payment integrity needs to be focused not only on reducing the total cost of care but also on better patient outcomes and satisfaction,” said CERIS President, Greg Dorn. “This needed shift includes better alignment between incentives and quality of care and better communication between payers, providers, and patients.”

CERIS has been introducing clients to improved payment integrity for decades and its services helps save health plans billions of dollars a year.

To learn more, download the white paper here, visit the CERIS website at www.ceris.com or call 844-868-0058.

About CERIS

CERIS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and repricing, combines clinical expertise and cost containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, DRG validation, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of each claim review.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s payment review services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s service offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

