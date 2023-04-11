Clear Aligners Global Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030: Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Adult, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.8% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Teenagers segment is readjusted to a revised 28.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR
The Clear Aligners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.6% and 23.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- 3Shape A/S
- Align Technology, Inc.
- Argen Corporation
- Clarus Company
- Dentsply Sirona
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Ormco Corporation
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- TP Orthodontics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Clear Aligners: A Prelude
- Merits over Traditional Options
- Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017 and 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear Aligners and Traditional Orthodontics
- Evolution of Clear Aligners Business Models
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Industry: % of Dentists Registering Decline in Patient Volume
- State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April 2020
- Dental Product Market Stages Quick Recovery & Remains Upbeat in 2021 & 2022
- % Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices: April 2020-Dec 2021
- Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a Mega Trend
- Teledentistry Players Report Substantial Gains during COVID-19 Restrictions
- Competitive Scenario
- As Clear Aligners Emerge as a Preferred Treatment, Companies Increase Investments
- Technology Startups Venture into Clear Aligners Space
- Changing Market Dynamics
- Clear Aligners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Market Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Expanding Pool of Patients Fast Track Growth
- Teeth Conditions where Clear Aligners are Recommended
- Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type
- Robust Growth on the Cards for Clear Aligners Market
- Ongoing Shift Towards Digitalization to Augment Market Prospects
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise High Growth
- US Clear Aligners Market Dominates
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies Fostering Demand for Clear Aligners
- AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game
- Future of AI-Driven Aligners and Therapies
- 3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry
- Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work
- Price Declines Aid Growth
- Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic
- Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners
- Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
- Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap
- Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Common Issues with Clear Aligners Present Challenges for Market Growth
- Select Product Developments/Innovations
- MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
- Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
- Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure
- Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
- Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
